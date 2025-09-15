  1. Home
2025 September 15   09:03

offshore

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

Subsea7 has been awarded a major project under its long-term agreement with Aramco for facilities located offshore Saudi Arabia, according to the company's release.

The scope of the contract includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of 106 kilometres of infield and export pipelines, modifications to existing topsides, and associated hook-up activities.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.  

David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East, said: “This project marks another important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Aramco. We look forward to working closely with the client to deliver this project safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards.”  

Subsea7 defines a major contract as valued between $750 million and $1.25 billion. 

Subsea7 S.A. is a publicly listed subsea engineering, construction, and services company incorporated in Luxembourg and headquartered in London. It provides offshore project and service solutions to the global energy industry.  

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) is a publicly traded joint stock company headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. It is the national oil company of Saudi Arabia and one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals enterprises.

Aramco

All news