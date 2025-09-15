  1. Home
2025 September 15   10:07

shipbuilding

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

Rheinmetall AG has reached agreement with the Lürssen Group on the key terms of acquiring Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL B.V. & Co. KG, Bremen-Vegesack), the military division of the Bremen shipyard, according to the company's release.

The companies intend to formally conclude the transaction soon. Completion is targeted for early 2026, subject to approval by antitrust authorities. The purchase price will not be disclosed.  

According to Rheinmetall, the acquisition will add naval shipbuilding to its portfolio and expand its role as a defence technology supplier in Germany and Europe.

NVL, which employs around 2,100 people worldwide and reported sales of about €1 billion in 2024, operates four shipyards in northern Germany and international sites. Since its origins around 150 years ago, the company has built roughly 1,000 ships for more than fifty navies and coast guards.  

Rheinmetall stated that its aim is to meet increasing naval demand with systems spanning platforms, electronics, sensors and effectors.  The company expects synergies between NVL’s shipyards and Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems division, which runs facilities in Kiel and Flensburg. Rheinmetall said the use of NVL’s existing infrastructure and expertise could strengthen its vehicle production and reduce the need for major new investments. 

Rheinmetall AG is a publicly listed German technology group headquartered in Düsseldorf. It operates through two main sectors: Defence and Automotive. The Defence division supplies a wide range of military vehicles, weapons, ammunition and electronic solutions, while the Automotive division produces components such as pistons and engine blocks for international car manufacturers.

Lürssen Group is a privately held German shipbuilding company headquartered in Bremen. It is best known for the construction of luxury yachts, alongside activities in naval and commercial shipbuilding. The family-owned group traces its origins back to 1875 and has multiple shipyards across Germany.  

Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL B.V. & Co. KG) is a subsidiary within the Lürssen Group that specializes in naval shipbuilding. It was established as a separate entity in 2021 following the division of the group’s defence and yacht operations. 

Navy

shipbuilding

