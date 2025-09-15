  1. Home
2025 September 15   11:07

accident

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

On Sept. 14, 2025, salvage and recovery operations continued on the cargo ship Mississippi at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach.

According to Unified Command, all unaffected containers from the incident were secured as of 11 a.m. that day. Containers that fell from two affected bays are being addressed in the coming days by salvage experts and port laborers, working in coordination with federal, state, and local agencies.  

“In just a few days, we have made significant progress in securing the vessel cargo and recovering containers — all while maintaining the highest standards of safety for response workers and crew onboard the vessel,” said Capt. Stacey Crecy, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles – Long Beach. She emphasized that the cooperation of agencies, vessel managers, the Port of Long Beach, the ITS terminal, and ILWU labor had enabled progress.  

To date, 32 containers have been recovered from the water. No signs of pollution have been detected since the emissions barge leak was secured on Sept. 10. Surveys, drone overflights, and dive operations continue to guide next steps.  

The Unified Command stated that its top priority remains the safety of response workers, vessel crew, and the public, along with protection of the surrounding environment. Cargo operations at the Port of Long Beach are continuing largely unaffected. A 500-yard safety zone is in place around the vessel, with the Coast Guard, Jacobsen Port Pilots, and the Port of Long Beach working together to maintain safe navigation for commercial vessels. Non-responding personnel have been asked to avoid the area.  

The U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the ongoing investigation into the cause of the incident.

The United States Coast Guard is a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security, with maritime safety, security, and environmental protection responsibilities.  

Port of Long Beach: The Port of Long Beach is a seaport operated by the City of Long Beach Harbor Department and is governed by the Board of Harbor Commissioners. It functions as a landlord port, leasing terminals to private operators.

