Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

The Turkish cargo ship Letof docked at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone (SFZ) port after arriving from Gemlik port in Turkey, according to SFZ's release.

The vessel carried containers with general goods weighing about 1,000 tons.

Unloading and handling operations began immediately after mooring and were completed without disruptions.

SFZ stated that the operation demonstrates the port’s operational readiness with each new commercial vessel.

The administration described the docking as an indicator of growing trade activity, noting that the port is undergoing preparation and expansion works aimed at strengthening its capacity within Libya’s maritime network.

Sirte Free Zone (SFZ) is a Libyan free economic zone established to attract trade and investment. It operates under national legislation governing free zones and includes logistics and industrial facilities, with the Port of Sirte as one of its central assets.

The Port of Gemlik is a commercial seaport in Bursa Province, Turkey, located on the Sea of Marmara.