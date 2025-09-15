  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

2025 September 15   12:09

shipping

Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

The Turkish cargo ship Letof docked at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone (SFZ) port after arriving from Gemlik port in Turkey, according to SFZ's release.

The vessel carried containers with general goods weighing about 1,000 tons.

Unloading and handling operations began immediately after mooring and were completed without disruptions.

SFZ stated that the operation demonstrates the port’s operational readiness with each new commercial vessel.

The administration described the docking as an indicator of growing trade activity, noting that the port is undergoing preparation and expansion works aimed at strengthening its capacity within Libya’s maritime network. 

Sirte Free Zone (SFZ) is a Libyan free economic zone established to attract trade and investment. It operates under national legislation governing free zones and includes logistics and industrial facilities, with the Port of Sirte as one of its central assets.

The Port of Gemlik is a commercial seaport in Bursa Province, Turkey, located on the Sea of Marmara. 

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:30

Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

11:07

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

11:00

HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

10:35

Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

10:07

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

09:03

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

07:02

World Shipping Council launches Cargo Safety Program to tackle rising ship fire risks

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

00:12

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

10:31

LR approves SHI’s next-generation SnapWind Float offshore wind design

09:26

Imports declining following summer surge ahead of tariffs – NRF

2025 September 13

16:19

Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

15:42

DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

14:22

First Inch Cape XXL monopiles heading to the UK

13:37

HII increases throughput, expands industrial base through distributed shipbuilding

13:11

First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

12:57

Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready ‘Hermes’ series newbuild

11:14

Arc announces $160 million deal with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric tugboats

09:46

NTSB issues safety alert for land-based firefighters responding to marine vessel fires

2025 September 12

18:00

HII expands distributed shipbuilding network with new facilities and partners

17:24

Georgia Ports debuts fast-track docking with Maersk as first user

16:34

Fire-damaged containership Wan Hai 503 gains port of refuge at Jebel Ali

16:05

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore highlights IMO MSC 110 resolutions

15:48

VARD begins steel cutting in Brăila for Dong Fang Offshore’s first OSCV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news