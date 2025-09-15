Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

Gulftainer has launched “K-Flow,” a scalable integrated logistics facility within Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal’s bonded zone. The company stated that the facility is operated in partnership with Khorfakkan Customs and provides customised supply chain solutions, warehousing and cold storage, distribution services, and a container freight station. Additional services include container transloading, labelling and repackaging, consolidation, and inventory management.

According to the company, “K-Flow” spans 50 hectares and is positioned to reduce dwell time, minimise handoffs, and lower total landed cost for shippers and logistics providers. Gulftainer added that the facility is intended to enhance supply chain efficiency and improve connectivity to the UAE market and the Gulf region.

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “Our new integrated logistics facility within Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal ‘K-Flow’ marks a major milestone in Gulftainer’s mission to redefine regional logistics. This scalable facility is a promise to our customers and partners that we will prove them future-ready supply chain solutions. By integrating our ports and logistics facilities under a unified, intelligent ecosystem, we are enabling faster, more reliable solutions that meet the evolving demands of global trade.”

The company noted that “K-Flow” strengthens Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal’s role as a trade and logistics gateway to the Upper Gulf, South Asia, East Africa, and other markets.

Gulftainer Company Limited is a privately owned, UAE-based port management and logistics company established in 1976. It operates and manages container terminals, multipurpose terminals, and logistics businesses in the Middle East, the United States, and other international markets.

Khorfakkan Customs operates under the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and is responsible for customs procedures, inspections, and regulatory compliance at the Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal.