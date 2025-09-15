  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

2025 September 15   10:35

ports

Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

Gulftainer has launched “K-Flow,” a scalable integrated logistics facility within Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal’s bonded zone. The company stated that the facility is operated in partnership with Khorfakkan Customs and provides customised supply chain solutions, warehousing and cold storage, distribution services, and a container freight station. Additional services include container transloading, labelling and repackaging, consolidation, and inventory management.  

According to the company, “K-Flow” spans 50 hectares and is positioned to reduce dwell time, minimise handoffs, and lower total landed cost for shippers and logistics providers. Gulftainer added that the facility is intended to enhance supply chain efficiency and improve connectivity to the UAE market and the Gulf region.  

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, said: “Our new integrated logistics facility within Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal ‘K-Flow’ marks a major milestone in Gulftainer’s mission to redefine regional logistics. This scalable facility is a promise to our customers and partners that we will prove them future-ready supply chain solutions. By integrating our ports and logistics facilities under a unified, intelligent ecosystem, we are enabling faster, more reliable solutions that meet the evolving demands of global trade.”  

The company noted that “K-Flow” strengthens Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal’s role as a trade and logistics gateway to the Upper Gulf, South Asia, East Africa, and other markets.

Gulftainer Company Limited is a privately owned, UAE-based port management and logistics company established in 1976. It operates and manages container terminals, multipurpose terminals, and logistics businesses in the Middle East, the United States, and other international markets. 

Khorfakkan Customs operates under the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and is responsible for customs procedures, inspections, and regulatory compliance at the Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:30

Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

12:09

Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

11:07

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

11:00

HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

10:07

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

09:03

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

07:02

World Shipping Council launches Cargo Safety Program to tackle rising ship fire risks

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

00:12

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

10:31

LR approves SHI’s next-generation SnapWind Float offshore wind design

09:26

Imports declining following summer surge ahead of tariffs – NRF

2025 September 13

16:19

Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

15:42

DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

14:22

First Inch Cape XXL monopiles heading to the UK

13:37

HII increases throughput, expands industrial base through distributed shipbuilding

13:11

First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

12:57

Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready ‘Hermes’ series newbuild

11:14

Arc announces $160 million deal with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric tugboats

09:46

NTSB issues safety alert for land-based firefighters responding to marine vessel fires

2025 September 12

18:00

HII expands distributed shipbuilding network with new facilities and partners

17:24

Georgia Ports debuts fast-track docking with Maersk as first user

16:34

Fire-damaged containership Wan Hai 503 gains port of refuge at Jebel Ali

16:05

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore highlights IMO MSC 110 resolutions

15:48

VARD begins steel cutting in Brăila for Dong Fang Offshore’s first OSCV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news