HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has reported the signing of a construction contract for four container ships with a shipowner registered in the British Virgin Islands.

The contract, valued at ₩651.9 billion ($469 million), represents 9.31% of the company’s most recent annual sales of ₩7.0031 trillion ($5.04 billion).

The calculation of the contract amount applied the initial notice exchange rate of USD 1 = ₩1,389.40 as of the contract date.

The contract period runs from September 12, 2025, to July 26, 2028. Payments will be made in line with construction progress, with advance payments included. The sales and supply region is the British Virgin Islands.

The disclosure notes that HD Hyundai Samho’s total assets account for 13.55% of the total assets of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. as of the end of 2024.

HD Hyundai Samho Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE) is a South Korea–based holding company within the HD Hyundai group. It acts as an intermediate holding entity for shipbuilding and offshore engineering subsidiaries.