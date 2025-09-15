  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

2025 September 15   12:30

offshore

Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has been selected by Wison New Energies Co., Ltd. to tow the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility from Lvsi, Qidong, China to the Republic of Congo, according to the company's release.

The facility is part of Phase 2 of the ENI Congo LNG Project.  The FLNG will be positioned about 50 kilometres offshore from Pointe-Noire, in a water depth of around 33 metres. It will have a nameplate capacity of 2.4 million tonnes of LNG per year, equivalent to 3.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas.  

POSH will use three ocean-going towing tugs for the transfer and an additional tug in Congo for station-keeping during the hook-up of the FLNG to the submerged swivel yoke (SSY) mooring system.

The company has appointed Longitude for engineering works covering station-keeping operations, mooring hook-up, tether chain assembly, flexible riser connection, and offshore operational support.  

“This project represents a significant milestone for POSH, marking our first collaboration with Wison New Energies, and we are truly honoured to support them on this significant FLNG milestone for the Republic of Congo,” said Eric Ng, Director, Offshore Projects at POSH. He added, “Leveraging our experience in offshore towage and installation, we are committed to delivering safe and reliable marine solutions that contribute to the long-term success of the Nguya FLNG.” 

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (POSH) is a Singapore-incorporated offshore marine services company. It is part of the Kuok Group and operates internationally across the offshore oil and gas, energy, and marine logistics sectors.  

Wison New Energies is a Chinese company registered in Shanghai. It focuses on engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of clean energy projects, including LNG and renewable energy solutions.

Topics:

FLNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:09

Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

11:07

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

11:00

HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

10:35

Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

10:07

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

09:03

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

07:02

World Shipping Council launches Cargo Safety Program to tackle rising ship fire risks

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

00:12

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

10:31

LR approves SHI’s next-generation SnapWind Float offshore wind design

09:26

Imports declining following summer surge ahead of tariffs – NRF

2025 September 13

16:19

Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

15:42

DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

14:22

First Inch Cape XXL monopiles heading to the UK

13:37

HII increases throughput, expands industrial base through distributed shipbuilding

13:11

First commercial vessel and trucks mark operational start at Rijeka Gateway – APMT

12:57

Maersk adds to its fleet third methanol-ready ‘Hermes’ series newbuild

11:14

Arc announces $160 million deal with Curtin Maritime for eight hybrid-electric tugboats

09:46

NTSB issues safety alert for land-based firefighters responding to marine vessel fires

2025 September 12

18:00

HII expands distributed shipbuilding network with new facilities and partners

17:24

Georgia Ports debuts fast-track docking with Maersk as first user

16:34

Fire-damaged containership Wan Hai 503 gains port of refuge at Jebel Ali

16:05

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore highlights IMO MSC 110 resolutions

15:48

VARD begins steel cutting in Brăila for Dong Fang Offshore’s first OSCV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news