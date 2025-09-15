Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) has been selected by Wison New Energies Co., Ltd. to tow the Nguya floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility from Lvsi, Qidong, China to the Republic of Congo, according to the company's release.

The facility is part of Phase 2 of the ENI Congo LNG Project. The FLNG will be positioned about 50 kilometres offshore from Pointe-Noire, in a water depth of around 33 metres. It will have a nameplate capacity of 2.4 million tonnes of LNG per year, equivalent to 3.3 billion cubic metres of natural gas.

POSH will use three ocean-going towing tugs for the transfer and an additional tug in Congo for station-keeping during the hook-up of the FLNG to the submerged swivel yoke (SSY) mooring system.

The company has appointed Longitude for engineering works covering station-keeping operations, mooring hook-up, tether chain assembly, flexible riser connection, and offshore operational support.

“This project represents a significant milestone for POSH, marking our first collaboration with Wison New Energies, and we are truly honoured to support them on this significant FLNG milestone for the Republic of Congo,” said Eric Ng, Director, Offshore Projects at POSH. He added, “Leveraging our experience in offshore towage and installation, we are committed to delivering safe and reliable marine solutions that contribute to the long-term success of the Nguya FLNG.”

PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (POSH) is a Singapore-incorporated offshore marine services company. It is part of the Kuok Group and operates internationally across the offshore oil and gas, energy, and marine logistics sectors.

Wison New Energies is a Chinese company registered in Shanghai. It focuses on engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of clean energy projects, including LNG and renewable energy solutions.