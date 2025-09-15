  1. Home
2025 September 15   13:12

Intermoor and Jumbo Offshore form alliance for offshore energy services

Intermoor, Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors business line, and Jumbo Offshore announced a strategic alliance to jointly deliver integrated project management, engineering, transport, and installation services for offshore oil and gas and floating wind sectors.  

According to the companies, the partnership combines Intermoor’s expertise in mooring systems and offshore engineering with Jumbo Offshore’s experience in heavy-lift transport and mooring installation. The aim is to provide an end-to-end solution across the offshore moorings lifecycle.  

David McGuire, EVP of Intermoor at Acteon, said: “As offshore projects grow in scale and complexity, collaboration becomes essential. This alliance reflects a shared commitment to delivering smarter, more integrated solutions that reduce interfaces and creates an offering that delivers on our customers’ requests. By combining our mooring expertise with Jumbo Offshore’s installation and transport capabilities, we’re setting a new standard for offshore mooring execution.”  

Under the agreement, Intermoor will lead tow-out, station keeping, and hook-up operations, while Jumbo Offshore will manage the pre-lay of deep-water mooring systems with its DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessels. Both companies will share responsibility for project management and engineering, while chartering third-party assets such as anchor handlers and tugs.  

Brian Boutkan, Director Commerce at Jumbo Offshore, stated: “This partnership is built on mutual respect and a shared vision for the future of offshore energy and specifically the deep-water mooring market. By integrating our services, we’re eliminating bottlenecks and delivering a safer, more predictable pathway from planning to execution. It’s a win-win for operators, developers, and the industry at large.”  

The alliance is also positioned within Acteon’s broader consolidation into four business lines: UTEC (geo-services), Menck (marine foundations), Intermoor (moorings and anchors), and 2H (engineering consultancy). 

Intermoor is the moorings and anchors business line of Acteon Group, a provider of subsea services for the offshore energy sector. Intermoor specializes in mooring design, installation, and related engineering services for floating structures.  

Jumbo Offshore is part of the Dutch shipping and offshore services company Jumbo Maritime. It operates heavy-lift crane vessels and provides offshore transport and installation services for the energy industry, with a focus on subsea structures and mooring systems.  

Acteon Group Ltd. is a UK-registered subsea services company providing engineering and installation support to the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy industries. It operates through several business lines covering geo-services, marine foundations, moorings and anchors, and engineering consultancy.

offshore

