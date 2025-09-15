Greek vessel Niki runs aground off Sicily, crew unhurt

The Greek-flagged cargo vessel Niki ran aground on the Formica shoal off Porticello, Santa Flavia, Sicily, on 11 September. All eight crew members were unhurt.

The incident occurred on a reef known for its biodiversity and popularity among divers. AIS tracking data indicated that Niki was alongside in Termini Imerese following the incident. At the time of the grounding, it was carrying farmed sea bream. The vessel is 45 meters long and nine meters wide.

Firefighters worked for two days to pump water from the hull to keep the ship stable, while the local harbor master issued a safety order restricting navigation around the area on 12 September.

Officials reported at least two breaches in the hull, including one about one metre long. “At the moment there are no environmental damages or fuel spills,” authorities said.

Rescue operations were coordinated by the Port Authority, supported by firefighting nautical and dive units.

As of the weekend, the harbor master’s office was overseeing arrangements for specialized recovery operations.