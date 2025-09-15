PSA Singapore and COSCO sign MOU on regional distribution facilities in Tuas

PSA Singapore (PSA) and Goldlead Supply Chain Development (Southeast Asia) Pte. Ltd. (COSCO), a joint venture between COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. and COSCO Shipping International (Singapore) Co., Ltd., have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore collaboration on dedicated warehouse and logistics capabilities within the upcoming PSA Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas in Singapore.

The hub will be co-located in the same Free Trade Zone as Tuas Port and will include container freight stations, a regional distribution centre, cold storage, dangerous goods handling and other facilities under one roof. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2027, targeting high value cargo flows across Southeast Asia, China and the Asia-Pacific region.

According to PSA, the agreement reflects the expansion of cooperation with COSCO beyond container port operations into integrated supply chain solutions. PSA pointed to its Port Ecosystem, which combines port-centric services and end-to-end supply chain solutions, while COSCO contributes its shipping and logistics network.

Mr Zhou Ganfei, CEO of Goldlead Supply Chain Development (Southeast Asia) Pte. Ltd., said: “Singapore’s strategic location and PSA’s state-of-the-art facilities make this collaboration a natural fit. PSCH’s seamless proximity to Tuas Port will enable us to serve our customers in Southeast Asia and beyond with greater speed and efficiency. By combining PSA’s bespoke Port Ecosystem offerings with COSCO’s logistics expertise, we are confident that this partnership will unlock new growth opportunities and strengthen connectivity across the region.”

PSA Singapore operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, which is a leading global port group headquartered in Singapore. PSA manages container terminals in multiple locations worldwide and plays a central role in Singapore’s maritime logistics infrastructure.

Goldlead Supply Chain Development (Southeast Asia) Pte. Ltd. is a joint venture company established by COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. and COSCO Shipping International (Singapore) Co., Ltd. The entity is registered in Singapore and focuses on supply chain and logistics development in the Southeast Asia region.

COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and traded on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges. It is engaged in container shipping, terminal operations and related services.