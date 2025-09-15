Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reports 4.965m tonnes bunker sales in August

Singapore’s marine fuel sales increased in August to 4.965 million tonnes, according to figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). The total was up about 1% from July and 8.9% year on year, the highest activity since December 2023.

Conventional fuels and biofuel blends together amounted to 4.898 million tonnes, including 4.763 million tonnes of conventional fuels and 135,000 tonnes of biofuels.

Ship & Bunker’s analysis of the MPA data indicated 8.5% year-on-year growth and a 0.5% monthly rise on this basis.

LNG bunkering reached 67,000 tonnes, a monthly record, bringing the all-fuels total to 4.965 million tonnes. By fuel grade, VLSFO climbed to about 2.50 million tonnes, the strongest since October 2023, while HSFO reached about 1.89 million tonnes.

Distillates, mainly marine gasoil, totaled around 370,000 tonnes, significantly higher than a year earlier. Biofuel-blended sales increased to about 135,000 tonnes, including 4,800 tonnes of B100. HSFO accounted for 38.6% of sales and VLSFO for 51.1%.

Operationally, 3,608 vessels called to bunker in August, down 1.2% from July but up about 2% year on year. The average size of a conventional and biofuel stem was 1,358 tonnes.

Prices remained weak despite higher sales. Traders reported delivered VLSFO and HSFO premiums at “near the low-$10s/mt” over cargo benchmarks, citing sufficient supply.

