2025 September 15   16:30

China Merchants Energy Shipping signs contract with Dalian Shipbuilding for two 115,000-dwt tankers

China Merchants Energy Shipping signed a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding for the construction of two 115,000-deadweight-ton product/crude oil tankers, according to the company's release.

The signing ceremony took place in Dalian, attended by representatives of China Yangtze Shipping Group, Dalian Shipbuilding, China Merchants Energy Shipping, and China State Shipbuilding Trading.  

Han Dongwang, chairman of Dalian Shipbuilding, said that the global shipping industry is at a critical stage of green and intelligent transformation. He noted that the national "dual carbon" strategy and the Yangtze River Economic Belt development plan are guiding the direction of innovation in shipbuilding and shipping.

Ding Lei, general manager of China Yangtze Shipping Group, said the industry is undergoing significant change. He emphasized that the group, as the “national team” for Yangtze River shipping, values its strategic partnership with Dalian Shipbuilding and intends to broaden cooperation to deliver more vessel types and higher-quality ships.  

The two vessels are designed to meet the latest international standards and environmental requirements. According to the companies, the design includes optimized hydrodynamics, energy-saving variable-frequency devices, and an intelligent energy efficiency management system. The tankers will comply with the third phase of the Energy Efficiency Design Index and are expected to reduce carbon emissions and operating costs.  

China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-listed shipping company specializing in oil and gas transportation. It operates under China Merchants Group, a state-owned enterprise directly supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.  

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited, the largest shipbuilding conglomerate in China. The company engages in the design, construction, and repair of a wide range of commercial and military vessels.

All news