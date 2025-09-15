ABS grants cyber resilience notation to three Jana Marine Services offshore units

ABS has issued the CR-Ex cyber resilience notation to three self-elevating units from Jana Marine Services, marking the first time existing offshore units have received this classification.

The units JANA 505, JANA 508 and JANA 509 are the first offshore assets to be awarded the notation that incorporates elements of IACS UR E26 Cyber Resilience requirements into existing vessels to enhance cyber safety.

According to ABS, these measures align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s plan for economic diversification, local content support and development of new opportunities.

“This is an important achievement for Jana Marine and ABS that advances the safety and operational standards in offshore operations. As digital connectivity on vessels expands, so too does the cyber threat landscape. ABS is committed to leading the industry in cyber resilience—supporting clients with robust strategies to safeguard critical marine and offshore systems in an increasingly connected world,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

The CR-Ex notation is part of the updated ABS Guide for Cybersecurity Implementation for the Marine and Offshore Industries, CyberSafety® Volume 2, which sets requirements for operational technology control systems and related information technology systems on commercial vessels and offshore assets.

“We are proud to announce that our jack-up barges Jana 505, Jana 508, and Jana 509 have been awarded the industry’s first CR(Ex) cyber security notation by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). This groundbreaking achievement underscores our commitment to cyber safety, innovation, and operational excellence in hazardous environments. It builds on the SMART notation we attained in 2024, further demonstrating our dedication to technical leadership, cyber risk mitigation, and future-ready asset integrity. I commend our dedicated team for their relentless pursuit of excellence and thank ABS for their partnership and recognition. Together, we are shaping the future of offshore operations,” said Mohamed Alsubaie, Chief Executive Officer, Jana Marine Services.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a classification society established in the United States that provides services related to the development and verification of standards for the design, construction and maintenance of marine and offshore assets. It operates as a non-governmental organization with international recognition, focusing on safety and compliance in shipping and offshore industries.

Jana Marine Services is a Saudi Arabia–based marine and offshore service provider operating under Saudi law. The company manages offshore support vessels and barges, offering services to the energy and marine sectors.