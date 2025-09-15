  1. Home
  ORLEN Neptun signs contract with Smulders for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

2025 September 15   16:56

offshore

ORLEN Neptun signs contract with Smulders for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

ORLEN Neptun has signed a contract with Smulders for the use of the Świnoujście Offshore Terminal to support the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm, according to the company's release.

The agreement provides for the storage and assembly of steel components, including Service Inspection Platforms, which will be transported to the site developed by the PGE and Ørsted consortium.

Smulders will lease space at the terminal, where components will be delivered, stored, assembled, and loaded onto specialised vessels. The partnership also covers construction of a production facility for preparatory, assembly, installation and repair work. 

This deal follows an earlier contract with Ocean Winds for the BC-Wind project.

ORLEN states that the Świnoujście terminal, opened only a few months ago, is capable of handling assembly of several dozen turbines annually and is designed for vessels carrying turbines of around 15 MW. The site provides multimodal access by rail, ferry, air and road, and its inland location allows for year-round operations.  

According to ORLEN Group, the terminal was developed to support offshore projects under Poland’s second-phase wind expansion programme, for which licences were granted in 2023. These licences allow the Group to build five wind farms in the Baltic Sea with a total capacity of 5.2 GW. The first, Baltic East, with 1 GW capacity off the coast of Choczewo, is being prepared for a December auction. Four other licences in the Ławica Odrzańska area are also under development. Three of the projects are expected to come on stream by 2035, with full implementation planned by 2040.  

Smulders is a manufacturer of offshore wind farm foundation structures. For Baltica 2, it will begin producing internal platforms at its Żary facility, with final assembly at the Świnoujście Offshore Terminal. 

ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna is a joint-stock company incorporated in Poland and operates as a vertically integrated energy and petrochemical group.

ORLEN Neptun is a subsidiary of ORLEN Spółka Akcyjna established to oversee offshore wind power development, including project planning and management of related infrastructure.  

Smulders is a company within the Belgian construction group Eiffage, specialised in steel fabrication for the energy and civil engineering sectors. It delivers structures for offshore wind, oil and gas, and industrial applications.

All news