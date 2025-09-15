  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 21 States in Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden adopt framework for coordinated maritime security operations

2025 September 15   18:00

shipping

21 States in Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden adopt framework for coordinated maritime security operations

States in the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden region have agreed on a new framework for joint maritime operations, supported by 15 partner organizations, according to IMO's release.

The initiative aims to provide navies, law enforcement and regulatory bodies with a roadmap to turn policy commitments into operational cooperation at sea.  

The agreement was reached during the inaugural meeting of Working Group 3 on Operational Cooperation and Coordination at Sea under the Djibouti Code of Conduct / Jeddah Amendment (DCoC/JA), held in Mombasa, Kenya from 1 to 4 September 2025.

All 21 signatory States of the DCoC are part of the framework.  The meeting was hosted by the Kenya Navy and organized with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), with support from the Kingdom of Denmark, UNITAR, and the Indian Ocean Commission. It followed a resolution of the DCoC High-Level Meeting in Dar es Salaam in November 2024, where members committed to improving Maritime Domain Awareness and interdiction at sea.  

Danish Maritime Ambassador Nicolai Ruge emphasized that “while the international community can provide short-term support, the long-term solution to maritime threats must be developed and led by countries within the region.” He underlined the need for close cooperation between navies and law enforcement authorities.  

Major General Paul Otieno, Commander of the Kenya Navy, said that Working Group 3 would be a critical mechanism for translating policy into practice.  

Mashudu Nepfumbada, Chair of the DCoC, said the region could achieve a harmonized framework against maritime threats if the group applied “Coordination, Collaboration & Cooperation.” UNITAR’s Sascha Weh noted that satellite imagery and vessel monitoring supported by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) could now be embedded into operations. Raj Mohabeer of the Indian Ocean Commission called for sharing experiences to avoid duplication and maximize resources.  

IMO’s Djibouti Code of Conduct Project Manager, Kiruja Micheni, highlighted the multiple roles of navies in maritime security and the importance of interoperability. Delegates discussed emerging threats such as missile and drone attacks against ships and underscored the need to address capability development, sustainability and legal gaps.  

The DCoC was adopted in 2009 to combat piracy and armed robbery at sea, later expanded to cover other maritime crimes. The Jeddah Amendment of 2017 called for stronger cooperation against transnational maritime crime.

Topics:

IMO

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:20

WTO fisheries subsidies agreement enters into force after two decades of talks

16:56

ORLEN Neptun signs contract with Smulders for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

16:54

IFC and Aloreen to invest $120 million in Umm Qasr Port expansion

16:41

ABS grants cyber resilience notation to three Jana Marine Services offshore units

16:30

China Merchants Energy Shipping signs contract with Dalian Shipbuilding for two 115,000-dwt tankers

16:19

India sets 2030 goal for 5% share in global shipbuilding market

15:11

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reports 4.965m tonnes bunker sales in August

14:55

PSA Singapore and COSCO sign MOU on regional distribution facilities in Tuas

14:38

Greek vessel Niki runs aground off Sicily, crew unhurt

13:12

Intermoor and Jumbo Offshore form alliance for offshore energy services

12:30

Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

12:09

Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

11:07

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

11:00

HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

10:35

Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

10:07

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

09:03

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

07:02

World Shipping Council launches Cargo Safety Program to tackle rising ship fire risks

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

00:12

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

10:31

LR approves SHI’s next-generation SnapWind Float offshore wind design

09:26

Imports declining following summer surge ahead of tariffs – NRF

2025 September 13

16:19

Construction starts on Inch Cape’s operations & maintenance base in Montrose

15:42

DOF Group ASA secures a moorings hook-up contract in the APAC region

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news