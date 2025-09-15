H2C and Lloyd’s Register form partnership to support maritime fuel transition

H2C announced a strategic collaboration with Lloyd’s Register (LR) aimed at strengthening confidence in the allocation of emissions claims within maritime value chains and encouraging investment in fuels such as biofuels, e-fuels and green hydrogen derivatives.

Under the agreement, LR will provide assurance that the rights embedded in Green Premium Certificates (GPCs) are valid, exclusive and priced appropriately. This is intended to help buyers of GPCs demonstrate compliance with regulatory frameworks including FuelEU Maritime, the International Maritime Organization’s Lifecycle Assessment Guidelines and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

The H2C registry enables separation of environmental attributes from the physical fuel, allowing shipowners, cargo operators and retail brands to participate in financing cleaner fuels through the purchase of certificates. LR, drawing on experience in compliance submissions, will also support price discovery for certificates.

The model is presented as a way to address the challenge faced by high-volume shipping companies unable to absorb higher costs of cleaner fuels at the point of use.

“Our collaboration with Lloyd’s Register ensures that certificates represent defensible, auditable claims for emissions reporting,” said Peter Ellen, CEO of H2C. He added that the arrangement is intended to give the market confidence to finance premiums and accelerate deployment of low-carbon fuels. According to H2C, most low-carbon fuel producers require forward purchasing commitments to secure financing for production facilities, while conventional fuel markets operate largely on a spot basis. The company’s registry allows producers to obtain verified advance orders for certificates to support financing. “Shipping must decarbonise, but it cannot do so alone,” said Nick Gross, LR’s Global Containerships Segment Director. He stated that LR’s role is to assure the provenance and claims integrity of certificates so that buyers can verify their contribution without relying on offsets or unverified instruments.

H2C is a registry and market platform designed for trading environmental attributes linked to low-carbon fuels. It offers mechanisms to separate contractual certificates from physical fuels, creating a system for financing clean energy projects through verified certificates.

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is a technical and business services organization headquartered in the United Kingdom. It provides classification, compliance and consultancy services to the maritime, energy and industrial sectors.