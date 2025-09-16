Port of Long Beach records second-busiest August in its history

The Port of Long Beach reported its second-busiest August on record and the sixth-busiest month in its 114-year history, as peak shipping season brought in goods purchased during a recent pause in tariffs.

Dockworkers and terminal operators processed 901,846 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August, a decrease of 1.3% compared with the record set in August 2024.

Imports fell 3.6% to 440,318 TEUs, while exports declined 8.3% to 95,960 TEUs.

The number of empty containers moving through the port increased 3.7% to 365,567 TEUs.

“Shifting trade policies continue to create uncertainty for businesses and consumers,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “Our Supply Chain Information Highway digital tracker is projecting our peak shipping season to be on pace with last year as retailers start to stock their warehouses in preparation for the winter holidays.”

The port handled 6,592,708 TEUs in the first eight months of 2025, an increase of 8.3% compared with the same period last year.

