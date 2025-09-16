  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ABS CEO urges IMO to pause and reconsider net zero framework for shipping

2025 September 16   00:01

alternative fuels

ABS CEO urges IMO to pause and reconsider net zero framework for shipping

ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki called on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to pause and rethink its net zero framework, warning that current targets are not aligned with the realities of global shipping.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 ABS Sustainability Outlook, Beyond the Horizon: Vision Meets Reality, during London International Shipping Week, Wiernicki said: “Shipping and the IMO are on different trajectories. There is no clear pathway for green fuel availability and scalability and infrastructure support. LNG and biofuels are mission critical to any success and should not be overlooked, over penalized or discarded in the Net Zero regulation. Quite frankly, achieving net zero for shipping by 2050 looks like a wildcard.”  

He added that while the industry needs a framework, it must combine ambition with feasibility. “Right now, we are not where we need to be. Emissions remain 121 percent above the 2008 baseline, compliance costs are compounding, and the signals shaping investment - regulation, fuel pricing, penalties, availability, scalability - are moving at different speeds. The IMO needs to take a timeout. We need to get this right.”  

The 2025 Outlook, the seventh edition of ABS’s annual report, notes that despite progress in carbon intensity, absolute emissions from shipping continue to rise. It highlights a “three-part calculus” of maritime decarbonization, where 70 percent depends on fuel selection, and 30 percent on energy efficiency and performance optimization.

Wiernicki emphasized that given the global scarcity of green and blue fuels, software solutions and efficiency technologies offer the most immediate gains.  

The report projects that compliance costs will sharply increase, with daily operating expenses for a typical vessel trading within the EU potentially rising from around $15,000 in 2028 to about $45,000 by 2035. It also underlines LNG’s transitional role despite its penalization in early 2030s regulation, and points to the longer-term potential of nuclear propulsion technology beyond 2035. 

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a classification society incorporated in the United States, providing technical standards and services for the design, construction, and operation of marine and offshore assets. ABS develops rules for safety, environmental performance, and sustainability in shipping and offshore industries.  

International Maritime Organization (IMO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping at the international level. Its mandate covers safety, security, and environmental performance of international shipping through legally binding conventions and guidelines.

Topics:

IMO

alternative fuels

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:02

Drewry: China’s LPG imports recover in July but outlook remains fragile

00:00

Port of Long Beach records second-busiest August in its history

2025 September 15

21:55

H2C and Lloyd’s Register form partnership to support maritime fuel transition

18:00

21 States in Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden adopt framework for coordinated maritime security operations

17:20

WTO fisheries subsidies agreement enters into force after two decades of talks

16:56

ORLEN Neptun signs contract with Smulders for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

16:54

IFC and Aloreen to invest $120 million in Umm Qasr Port expansion

16:41

ABS grants cyber resilience notation to three Jana Marine Services offshore units

16:30

China Merchants Energy Shipping signs contract with Dalian Shipbuilding for two 115,000-dwt tankers

16:19

India sets 2030 goal for 5% share in global shipbuilding market

15:11

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reports 4.965m tonnes bunker sales in August

14:55

PSA Singapore and COSCO sign MOU on regional distribution facilities in Tuas

14:38

Greek vessel Niki runs aground off Sicily, crew unhurt

13:12

Intermoor and Jumbo Offshore form alliance for offshore energy services

12:30

Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

12:09

Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

11:07

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

11:00

HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

10:35

Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

10:07

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

09:03

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

07:02

World Shipping Council launches Cargo Safety Program to tackle rising ship fire risks

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

00:12

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news