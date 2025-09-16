  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Drewry: China’s LPG imports recover in July but outlook remains fragile

2025 September 16   00:02

shipping

Drewry: China’s LPG imports recover in July but outlook remains fragile

China’s LPG market has experienced sharp swings in 2025, shaped by tariff disputes, volatile petrochemical margins and shifting supply sources, according to Drewry.

After import volumes fell in June, recovery began in July, driven by stronger feedstock demand from propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plants and temporary relief from geopolitical pressures, following the second 90-day suspension of US–China tariffs in August.  

Shipping rates reflected the change, with vessel availability tightening and freight costs rising on US–Japan and Arabian Gulf–Japan routes. Still, doubts persist over the durability of the rebound as petrochemical margins remain compressed and tariff risks continue.  

The April escalation of US–China tariffs disrupted China’s petrochemical sector, where more than half of LPG imports originate from the US. The tariff announcement triggered reduced operating rates and shutdowns at North China crackers dependent on US cargoes, while other steam crackers switched to naphtha. Buyers turned to Middle Eastern and Canadian suppliers, but premiums on these alternatives intensified negative margins, especially for smaller and less efficient crackers.  

By June, China’s LPG imports fell sharply, and the US share dropped to 12% from 59% in February. A 90-day tariff pause lowered China’s retaliatory tariff on US LPG from 125% to 10% and led to a modest recovery, with the US share rising to 17% in July. The extension of the pause is expected to encourage further Chinese purchases of US cargoes.  

Market conditions were also shaped by additional global supply. Higher output from the Middle East, following the reversal of OPEC+ production cuts, and the commissioning of new US terminal capacities supported lower prices and stronger fixing activity. Despite higher spot freight rates, China’s landed prices remained low, bolstering sentiment and seaborne trade.  

However, the rebound faces structural and seasonal challenges. Narrowing US–Asia arbitrage, Panama Canal congestion and longer voyages around the Cape of Good Hope could restrict flows. Domestic LPG demand grew by just 1% year on year in January–July, the weakest since 2019, despite the start-up of three PDH units—Guoheng Chemical’s 0.6 mtpa plant in Fujian, Wanhua’s 0.9 mtpa facility in Shandong and Zhongjing Petrochemical Phase 3’s 1 mtpa facility in Fujian.  

Shutdowns at small-scale PDH units, reduced third-party propane sales from terminals and substitution of LPG with naphtha at some crackers contributed to the stagnation.

Risks to the recovery include weaker PDH margins, seasonal declines in MTBE demand, continued tariff uncertainty and geopolitical volatility. China’s reliance on Iranian LPG, which accounted for 15% of 2024 imports, further exposes the market to sanction risks.  In shipping, the realignment of trade routes after the April tariff escalation temporarily boosted very large gas carrier (VLGC) earnings as tonnage availability tightened. The subsequent shift back to Middle Eastern supply and renewed US liftings kept rates elevated in June–July. A continuation of the US–China trade recovery could support spot earnings for the remainder of 2025, although fleet oversupply and slower global demand growth remain structural headwinds.  

Overall, China’s LPG imports are projected to grow only 2% in 2025. The sector’s trajectory will depend on trade policy decisions, feedstock economics and supply dynamics, while volatility is expected to remain the defining feature of the VLGC market.

Topics:

LPG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:01

ABS CEO urges IMO to pause and reconsider net zero framework for shipping

00:00

Port of Long Beach records second-busiest August in its history

2025 September 15

21:55

H2C and Lloyd’s Register form partnership to support maritime fuel transition

18:00

21 States in Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden adopt framework for coordinated maritime security operations

17:20

WTO fisheries subsidies agreement enters into force after two decades of talks

16:56

ORLEN Neptun signs contract with Smulders for Baltica 2 offshore wind farm

16:54

IFC and Aloreen to invest $120 million in Umm Qasr Port expansion

16:41

ABS grants cyber resilience notation to three Jana Marine Services offshore units

16:30

China Merchants Energy Shipping signs contract with Dalian Shipbuilding for two 115,000-dwt tankers

16:19

India sets 2030 goal for 5% share in global shipbuilding market

15:11

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore reports 4.965m tonnes bunker sales in August

14:55

PSA Singapore and COSCO sign MOU on regional distribution facilities in Tuas

14:38

Greek vessel Niki runs aground off Sicily, crew unhurt

13:12

Intermoor and Jumbo Offshore form alliance for offshore energy services

12:30

Wison selects POSH for Nguya FLNG transfer to Republic of Congo

12:09

Turkish cargo ship Letof unloads nearly 1,000 tons at Libya’s Sirte Free Zone port

11:07

32 сontainers recovered after Mississippi cargo loss

11:00

HD Hyundai Samho signs $469 mln contract for fur container ships

10:35

Gulftainer launches K-Flow logistics hub at Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal

10:07

Rheinmetall to acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen from Lürssen Group

09:03

Subsea7 wins Aramco contract for offshore Saudi Arabia project

08:07

UK government and industry commit over £1.1 billion to maritime decarbonisation and port investment

07:02

World Shipping Council launches Cargo Safety Program to tackle rising ship fire risks

00:22

Disney Cruise Line delays Disney Adventure debut to March 2026 after sea trials

00:12

Australia to invest AUD 12 billion (USD 7.8 billion) in a naval defence precinct in Western Australia

2025 September 14

15:12

Serdal International launches new passenger and auto ferry service in the Comoros

14:19

Hellenic Cables secures a contract by IPTO for the interconnection between Igoumenitsa and Corfu Island

14:17

India and Mauritius agreed to jointly implement several projects

12:08

ESL Shipping: Green Handy project progresses with model tests

11:47

EFIP Members meet in Lappeenranta to learn how Finnish Inland Ports strengthen Europe’s resilience and economy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news