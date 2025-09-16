ICTSI adds eight new hybrid cranes to Manila International Container Terminal

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has added eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) to the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), according to the company's release.

The RTGs, built by Japan’s Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., use an 80kW lithium-ion power pack combined with a 100kW engine-generator set. The smaller generator, compared to the 220kW units in conventional Mitsui hybrid RTGs, reduces fuel consumption and emissions. A regenerative braking system recovers energy to recharge the batteries, contributing to efficiency gains.

Following the acquisition, MICT operates 18 quay cranes and 60 RTGs, described as the country’s largest container-handling fleet. The purchase forms part of ICTSI’s expansion program, which includes the development of Berth 8 and other infrastructure works intended to increase capacity and streamline operations.

ICTSI has set targets to cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions per container move by 26 percent by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The company said it is also investing in low-emission equipment, renewable energy, waste management, and digital solutions to improve efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is a publicly listed global port operator incorporated in the Philippines. The company develops, manages, and operates container terminals and related facilities under long-term concessions and leases in multiple countries.

Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. is a Japanese engineering and manufacturing company legally organized as a corporation. It provides products and services in shipbuilding, industrial machinery, and infrastructure, including cargo-handling equipment such as cranes.

Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) is a container terminal within the Port of Manila operated under concession by ICTSI. It functions as the company’s flagship facility and is a key hub for containerized cargo in the Philippines.