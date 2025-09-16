  1. Home
2025 September 16

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

The Port of Los Angeles has released a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the proposed Terminal Island Maritime Support Facility Project at 740 Terminal Way in San Pedro.  

The project would cover approximately 89 acres within the Port complex and include the development and operation of a chassis support facility.

Plans call for office trailers, maintenance and repair facilities, chassis stalls, and related water and electrical infrastructure. The proposal also involves refurbishment of the existing vacant office building at 750 Eldridge Street to support operations.  

According to the Port, the chassis support and container storage facility could operate for up to 25 years. The DEIR and additional environmental documents are available for review at portoflosangeles.org/ceqa.  

The Port of Los Angeles is a department of the City of Los Angeles and operates as a landlord port. It manages the harbor facilities at San Pedro Bay and is subject to oversight by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners.

