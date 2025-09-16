  1. Home
  PaxOcean Zhoushan delivers third container feeder vessel to Langh Ship

2025 September 16

PaxOcean Zhoushan has delivered Martta, the third in a series of container feeder vessels built for Finland-based Langh Ship. The vessel was officially named at a ceremony on 12 September, attended by senior representatives from both companies.  The delivery completes a three-vessel programme for Langh Ship, following Ingrid and Lene earlier in 2025.

According to the companies, all three ships are equipped with Langh Tech’s hybrid scrubber and prepared for an onboard carbon capture system, which are described as technologies proven to cut CO₂ emissions by up to 50 percent.  

The companies stated that the series demonstrates how shipowners can move beyond compliance by commissioning vessels with integrated emission-reduction technologies. 

PaxOcean Group is a member of the Kuok Maritime Group, which itself is part of Kuok Group Singapore. The company was founded in Singapore in 2007 and owns five shipyards across Singapore, China and Indonesia. Its business includes shipbuilding, repairs, conversions, green recycling, and engineering services for conventional and renewable energy assets.  

Langh Ship is a Finnish shipping company with a fleet of 14 vessels engaged in European and international trade. It belongs to the Langh Companies, which also include Langh Tech (environmental technologies), Langh Group (container sales and leasing), and Hans Langh (industrial cleaning services).

