SOCAR and MSC sign cooperation deal as TiL takes stake in SOCAR Terminal

2025 September 16   12:36

ports

Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement under which MSC’s terminal subsidiary, Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), will become a shareholder in SOCAR Terminal in Aliağa, İzmir.

The agreement was signed on September 15 in Baku and made public on September 16.  

SOCAR stated that the partnership will connect SOCAR Terminal, described as the largest container port in the Aegean region, to TiL’s global network. The company said the plan includes new equipment and technology investments to increase capacity, improve operational efficiency, and advance digitalization, sustainability and infrastructure upgrades.  

“For us, SOCAR Terminal is not merely an operational hub; it is a world-class, groundbreaking and strategic investment,” SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said at the signing. “With this strategic partnership with MSC, we will accelerate our investments in new equipment, technology and digitalization, while maximizing operational efficiency to provide the highest level of service to all stakeholders and customers.”  

According to the companies, TiL will become a shareholder in SOCAR Terminal.

SOCAR Terminal’s facilities include a 700-meter uninterrupted quay, a 16-meter depth, a 420,000 m² port yard and a 30,000 m² back-of-port area, enabling it to handle ULCS-class vessels. Integration with TiL’s network is expected to reduce waiting times, allow simultaneous handling of multiple mainline vessels, and strengthen Türkiye’s position in global supply chains. 

State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is a state-owned enterprise established under the laws of Azerbaijan. Its activities include exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and gas.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) is a privately held Swiss company headquartered in Geneva, operating container shipping services worldwide. It owns Terminal Investment Limited (TiL), incorporated as a global terminal investment and operations company that acquires and manages stakes in container port assets.  

SOCAR Terminal A.Ş. is a port operating company based in Aliağa, İzmir, Türkiye. 

All news