EPA issues air permit for Texas GulfLink offshore crude oil export port

2025 September 16   13:41

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Clean Air Act permit for the proposed offshore Texas GulfLink deepwater port, located about 30 miles southeast of Freeport, Texas.

The permit authorizes the use of vapor capture and control technology installed on an offshore support vessel, which will operate alongside very large crude carriers tethered to a single-point mooring buoy.  

“This is the first Clean Air Act deepwater port permit since President Trump returned to office,” said EPA Regional Administrator Scott Mason. “By applying proven technology in an innovative way, this project will increase energy production while fulfilling EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment.”  

Sentinel Midstream Chief Executive Officer Jeff Ballard said the vapor control system developed by the Texas GulfLink team in collaboration with the EPA “significantly reduces volatile organic compounds, setting a new industry standard for environmental performance.”  

According to the agency, the port will be able to load very large crude carriers at a rate of up to 85,000 barrels per hour, equal to 365 million barrels annually. The permit requires monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting, including semi-annual and annual compliance certifications, to ensure compliance with federal standards. It is valid for five years, and Texas GulfLink must apply for renewal at least six months before expiration to continue operations.  

EPA opened the draft permit for public comment from May 22 to June 27, 2025. The final signing completes the permitting process. Under the Deepwater Port Act, the Maritime Administration of the Department of Transportation issues deepwater port licenses. 

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is an independent executive agency of the United States federal government established in 1970. It is responsible for enforcing environmental laws, setting standards for air and water quality, and regulating emissions of pollutants under statutes such as the Clean Air Act.  

Sentinel Midstream is a privately held U.S. energy infrastructure company focused on developing, operating, and managing crude oil logistics and transportation projects. Its activities include pipelines, storage, and export facilities.  

MARAD is an agency of the U.S. Department of Transportation. It regulates and licenses deepwater ports under the Deepwater Port Act, manages the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and oversees programs supporting maritime trade and national defense sealift capabilities.

