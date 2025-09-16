Fire on Grimaldi Group’s Grande Argentina in Hamburg quickly contained, no injuries

  1. Home
2025 September 16   14:35

accident

A small fire occurred on 15 September aboard the Malta-flagged Ro-Ro/ConRo vessel Grande Argentina while it was berthed at Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal.

According to incident logs and local reports, the blaze started around 17:30 local time when a truck on an upper outer deck began to smolder. The crew responded with two C-hoses, and the fire was extinguished before the arrival of more than 40 firefighters, who then conducted checks to exclude hidden hotspots. The affected deck was fully loaded with vehicles. No injuries or material damage were reported.  

The vessel remained moored at O’Swaldkai as of the morning of 16 September, according to AIS data.

Grimaldi Group is a privately held shipping and logistics company headquartered in Naples, Italy. It operates a global fleet of ro-ro, con-ro, and car carrier vessels, and provides integrated maritime transport services across Europe, West Africa, and the Americas.  

UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH UNIKAI is a German stevedoring and logistics company based in Hamburg. It specializes in vehicle and general cargo handling and is responsible for the operation of the O’Swaldkai terminal.  

