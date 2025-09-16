Lloyd’s Register launches Biofuel Advisory service at London International Shipping Week

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched a Biofuel Advisory service at London International Shipping Week. The initiative is aimed at helping shipowners, fuel suppliers and producers adopt biofuels safely and at scale in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the company, biofuels are becoming one of the most proven and reliable alternative fuel options for shipping. The new service is structured to provide support across the supply chain, from production and certification to delivery and onboard use.

It combines LR’s energy transition advisory with the technical expertise of its Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis and Advisory Service (FOBAS), which has more than 20 years of experience with biofuels.

FOBAS has been involved in projects such as assisting United European Car Carriers in the use of cashew nutshell liquid as marine fuel and supporting Whitaker Tankers’ vessel Whitchampion in obtaining the first FAME B100 certification. Lloyd’s Register stated that the integrated approach offers clients clarity on compliance, fuel performance and operational risk.

The company has already worked with biofuel producers on regulatory impact assessments, with bunker suppliers on transparent documentation for buyers, and with shipowners on testing and operational steps for biofuel use.

James Frew, Director of Lloyd’s Register Advisory, said: “Biofuels represent an immediate and practical solution, but owners need confidence on performance, safety and compliance. Our new Biofuel Advisory service brings together technical expertise and regulatory insight to provide the industry with confidence and clarity at every stage of the biofuel supply and adoption process.”

The launch took place at the event LR Fuel For Thought: The Biofuel Briefing – Strategy, Supply & Safety, where industry specialists discussed future outlooks, costs and regulatory aspects of biofuels. Lloyd’s Register also presented its reference report Fuel for Thought: Biofuel, which compiles information on operational considerations, regulations, economics, fuel quality and trial results.

Lloyd’s Register Group Limited is an independent technical and business services organization registered in the United Kingdom. It provides classification, compliance and consultancy services to the maritime, energy and other sectors.