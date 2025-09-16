German ports to roll out secure release order in three phases starting October 1

  1. Home
2025 September 16   14:10

ports

German ports will introduce a new digital release procedure for container imports under the name Secure Release Order (SRO) starting October 1, according to DAKOSY's release.

The initiative is managed by IT providers DAKOSY AG and dbh Logistics IT AG and will be implemented in three phases.  

Marco Molitor, CEO of dbh Logistics IT AG, said: “The launch of the Secure Release Order marks a major step forward in the digital handling of import processes at German ports. To ensure that all parties are able to fully prepare, we have specifically opted for a phased rollout.”

Ulrich Wrage, CEO of DAKOSY AG, stated: “German seaports are part of the critical infrastructure, which is why the focus is on a particularly secure and reliable approach.”  

In the first phase, beginning October 1, carriers will be able to release their containers without PINs at the ports of Hamburg, Bremerhaven, and Wilhelmshaven via the German Ports IT platform.

The second phase, running through November 2, will onboard freight forwarders, importers, and carriers.  

The third phase starts November 3, when the complete SRO process will become mandatory for all importers. It will be introduced first at two terminals, one in Hamburg and one in either Bremerhaven or Wilhelmshaven.

From November 17, the SRO will be gradually expanded to all other terminals.

DAKOSY AG is a German joint-stock company headquartered in Hamburg. It develops and operates software solutions and platforms for logistics, transport, and customs processes.  

dbh Logistics IT AG is a German stock corporation based in Bremen. The company provides IT services and systems for logistics, supply chain management, and customs clearance.

