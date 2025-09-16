South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries sets five-year agenda with projects on Arctic shipping, fisheries innovation, and maritime security

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced on September 16 that new maritime policy priorities were confirmed at a Cabinet meeting. The projects are based on the “Five-Year National Plan” proposed by the National Planning Committee on August 13 and reviewed for policy, budget, and feasibility considerations.

Out of 123 national projects, three fall under the maritime and fisheries sector: leading the Arctic shipping era and building a global maritime power (Project 56), revitalizing coastal and fisheries economies through industry innovation (Project 71), and ensuring maritime sovereignty, safety, and a clean ocean (Project 76).

These projects will guide government policy for the next five years. For Project 56, the ministry plans to complete its relocation to Busan by the end of 2025 and support the relocation of domestic shipping companies such as HMM through a newly established council.

Subsidies for icebreaking ships will be provided to promote commercialization of the Arctic route, and South Korea will bid to host the 4th UN Ocean Conference in 2028.

The ministry also outlined measures to strengthen energy transport security, develop autonomous and icebreaking vessel technologies, and expand global ship maintenance and repair markets.

Project 71 focuses on restructuring fisheries management around total allowable catch, reducing the number of aging vessels, and expanding aquaculture disaster insurance. The ministry aims to expand direct seafood trade, increase online categories from 60 to 146 items, and build a nationwide cold chain distribution network.

Measures include support for young fishers, healthcare for island residents, and promotion of marine tourism and offshore wind power following the enforcement of the Offshore Wind Act in March next year.

Project 76 sets targets for strengthening control over national waters, expanding supervision of small fishing vessels, and increasing the number of safety inspectors from 10 in 2025 to 31. Plans include establishing an eLoran terrestrial navigation system, building AI-based safety and disaster management, designating at least one large marine protected area annually, and expanding facilities for marine waste treatment.

Minister Jun Jae-soo stated: “We will faithfully implement the maritime and fisheries policy priorities that embody the philosophy and vision of the new government. By opening the Arctic route, revitalizing coastal and fisheries communities, and strengthening maritime sovereignty, we will create new growth engines for the Republic of Korea.”

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) is a central government ministry of the Republic of Korea responsible for maritime policy, fisheries management, port and shipping industries, and marine environment protection. It was first established in 1996, restructured in 2008, and reestablished in 2013 in its current form.