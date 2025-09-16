  1. Home
2025 September 16   15:13

ports

Port of Amsterdam launches Transition Fund to cut CO₂ emissions

Port of Amsterdam announced the launch of the Transition Fund on September 15, 2025, to support companies in reducing CO₂ emissions and moving away from fossil fuels.

The port said that companies face “significant challenges on [their] journey to climate neutrality” and require major investments to complete the transition.  

The fund will run from 2025 to 2028 with a maximum annual allocation of €5 million, divided between loans of up to €1.5 million per company and grants of up to €300,000 per company.

Funding is aimed at companies with high CO₂ emissions or terminals handling fossil fuels, provided they are existing customers of the port with at least ten years remaining on their contracts.

Eligible companies must either emit at least 2.5 kilotons of CO₂ per year (scope 1 and 2) or operate a minimum of ten hectares of land to be converted from fossil to non-fossil storage and transhipment.  

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis and assessed on impact, quality, and feasibility. Initiatives must result in at least a 6% direct reduction in CO₂-equivalent emissions, or an increase of at least 6% and/or 300 kilotons in non-fossil transhipment.

Projects must be feasible within five years and aligned with the Port of Amsterdam’s 2025–2028 strategy.  

If a company meets the criteria, it can request an engagement meeting by contacting the port. At this meeting, criteria will be clarified, and suitable sustainability initiatives will be identified.

Port of Amsterdam is a publicly owned seaport authority based in the Netherlands. It manages and develops the port area and related industrial zones, operating as both a landlord port and facilitator for logistics and industrial activities. The organization is wholly owned by the Municipality of Amsterdam.

All news