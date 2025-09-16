Peru launches Eten Multipurpose Port Terminal project with temporary technical approval

The government of Peru officially launched the Eten Multipurpose Port Terminal project in Lambayeque. President Dina Boluarte and Minister of Transport and Communications César Sandoval presented the temporary technical approval granted by the National Port Authority to Port Nexus SAC.

The authorization follows an evaluation of the company’s master plan and allows the next stages of definitive technical approval, port licensing, and subsequent construction.

According to official statements, the project is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, support economic activity, and strengthen the competitiveness of the northern macroregion.

Sandoval stated: “The port of Eten will be an authentic international logistics hub that will integrate Lambayeque, Cajamarca, Amazonas, San Martín and Loreto with the Peru-Brazil bioceanic corridor. I reaffirm the commitment of the Ministry of Transport and Communications to continue promoting the modernization of our ports. We are heading toward regional productive integration and openness to international trade. Nothing and no one will stop this course.”

He recalled that in July the Regional Government of Lambayeque signed an agreement with the National Port Authority to update the terminal’s master plan. Eten is expected to become part of the national strategic port network, which includes the terminals of Paita, Salaverry, Callao–Chancay, Paracas, Matarani, and river ports such as Yurimaguas.

President Boluarte said the project would complement the development marked by the Chancay megaterminal. “It will be a system that will consolidate Peru as a logistics center of South America and the Pacific coast,” she said. She added that the Eten terminal is estimated to require an investment of $527 million and is projected to handle more than 8 million tons annually. Operations are scheduled to begin in 2030.

Port Nexus SAC is a private Peruvian company registered as a sociedad anónima cerrada (closely held corporation), engaged in port and logistics projects.

National Port Authority (Autoridad Portuaria Nacional, APN) is a public agency of the Peruvian state responsible for regulating, planning, and supervising port activity nationwide.