CLdN plans new river berth development in Liverpool with Peel Ports Group

CLdN has announced plans to develop a river berth for roll-on/roll-off cargo vessels at the Port of Liverpool. The project is being planned in collaboration with Peel Ports Group and is described as a multi-million-pound investment for the Irish Sea market.

The announcement was made at a Ministerial Maritime Regional Investment Roundtable organised by the UK Department for Transport and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority during London International Shipping Week 2025.

The investment would involve the construction of a lock-free berth on the river Mersey next to CLdN’s existing facilities at Brocklebank and Langton Dock.

According to the company, the berth would allow the berthing of larger and more efficient ships than those currently using the terminal. A formal application for consent is expected in the second half of 2026, with construction potentially beginning in early 2028.

CLdN recently completed an expansion at Brocklebank Dock to increase cargo handling capacity and to accommodate larger vessels on its Liverpool–Dublin route. The company carries more than 200,000 freight units annually on this service.

Florent Maes, Chief Executive Officer of CLdN, said: “This investment would bring significant additional benefits to customers on CLdN’s Liverpool-Dublin route. The position of the berth would provide increased operational flexibility and efficiency and would also enable a further reduction in the carbon footprint of each freight unit. The project underscores CLdN’s long term commitment to developing its port infrastructure and to providing essential freight services between Great Britain and Ireland. We look forward to working with our partners at Peel Ports Group to bring this project to fruition.”

CLdN is a privately held logistics and shipping group headquartered in Luxembourg. It operates roll-on/roll-off freight shipping services across Europe, with a focus on routes linking the United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental Europe.

Peel Ports Group is a UK-based port operator owned by the Peel Group and Australian investment fund AustralianSuper. It manages a network of ports across the United Kingdom, including the Port of Liverpool, Clydeport, Dublin Ferryport Terminals, and others.