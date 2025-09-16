Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

Anji Logistics, the logistics subsidiary of SAIC Group, has taken delivery of the 9,500-car pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Anji Maosheng at Jiangnan Shipbuilding’s yard on Changxing Island, according to the company's release.

The naming and handover ceremony took place on September 15, with SAIC chairman Wang Xiaoqiu announcing the vessel’s departure for Europe.

The ship, carrying hull number H2676, is the first unit of the methanol-ready “AJ9000” series ordered in April 2023.

Designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and built by Jiangnan Shipbuilding, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), the ship has a length of 228 meters, a beam of 37.8 meters, depth of 15.4 meters, and a design draft of 10.3 meters. It is classed by both DNV and the China Classification Society (CCS), with a capacity of 9,500 CEU and a service speed of about 18.5 knots.

Propulsion is provided by a MAN B&W 7S60ME-C10.5-HPSCR main engine, while core systems including the scrubber and ro-ro equipment were supplied by CSSC companies.

The vessel is methanol-ready rather than methanol-dual-fuel at delivery but incorporates a large methanol tank and preparation spaces with piping reserved for conversion to green methanol.

According to the builders, this enables compliance with tightening IMO emissions rules.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Shanghai’s maritime community and Anji partners, including officials from the Shanghai Public Security Bureau’s Traffic Police Corps, executives from Jiangnan Shipbuilding, CSSC Trading, China Shipowners Mutual Assurance Association, CCS, DNV, Chongming MSA, the Lingang Administrative Committee, and SDARI.

SAIC Mobility & Services deputy general manager Wang Zemin called the vessel a “new-generation ultra-Panamax PCTC” delivered after 28 months of work, while Jiangnan general manager Xiao Wenlin emphasized cooperation on digital operations and green energy.

Anji Maosheng is the sixth new vessel to join Anji Logistics’ ocean fleet in 2025 and the fourth of the 9,500-CEU class delivered this year. SAIC stated that Anji now operates 39 ro-ro ships, the largest self-operated finished-vehicle ro-ro fleet in China. The newbuild is scheduled to serve China’s export programs to Europe.

SAIC Motor Corporation Limited is a state-owned automotive manufacturer headquartered in Shanghai and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company produces passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and auto parts, and has joint ventures with global automakers.

Anji Automotive Logistics Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, registered in Shanghai. It provides domestic and international logistics for vehicles and components and manages a fleet of roll-on/roll-off vessels for export operations.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise under the supervision of China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

Jiangnan Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSSC based in Shanghai. It builds commercial and naval vessels, including LNG carriers, container ships, and car carriers, and operates the Changxing Island shipyard.