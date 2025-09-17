  1. Home
2025 September 17   00:48

LNG

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

ABB has secured a contract from Hanwha Ocean to deliver a complete electric power and propulsion system for Singapore’s first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), to be delivered to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) in 2027, will be chartered long term by Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd (Singapore LNG).  

The unit will have a capacity of 200,000 cubic meters of LNG, and is scheduled to be moored at Jurong Port and connected to Singapore’s gas network in 2030.

ABB’s integrated system will include a medium voltage generator, 6.6kV switchboards for cargo and regasification, propulsion equipment, remote control and diagnostics, condition monitoring, and an enhanced power protection system.  

Singapore LNG has signed contracts to process five million tons of LNG annually at the floating facility. This represents a 50 percent increase in the country’s LNG importing capacity compared to the current single landside terminal in Jurong.  

According to Wood Mackenzie, Asia Pacific accounted for two-thirds of global LNG demand in 2024, with strong activity expected to continue. Hanwha Ocean has delivered 23.4 percent of the global gas fleet and recently completed its 200th LNG carrier.

ABB Ltd. is a multinational corporation headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, operating as a publicly listed company on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm. It specializes in electrification, automation, and digitalization technologies, with approximately 110,000 employees worldwide.  

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company, part of Hanwha Group, engaged in the design and construction of vessels including LNG carriers, floating production units, and naval ships.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a publicly traded Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, providing global maritime transport services across multiple sectors including LNG carriers, bulk carriers, tankers, and containerships.

Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd. is a Singapore-based state-owned enterprise under the Energy Market Authority. It owns and operates Singapore’s LNG terminal infrastructure, supporting energy security and diversification of gas supply.

