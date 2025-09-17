  1. Home
2025 September 17   09:54

ports

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

Valenciaport, which includes the ports of Valencia, Gandia and Sagunto, reported a total of 493,455 containers in August, 8.05% more than in the same month of 2024.

Between January and August, the figure reached 3.8 million TEUs, up 4.75%, while year-on-year data show 5.6 million containers, a rise of 7.82%.  Cargo traffic exceeded 6.5 million tonnes in August, representing a 2.5% increase compared to August last year.

Since January, nearly 54 million tonnes have passed through the three terminals, a decline of 0.56%. On a year-on-year basis, traffic volume surpassed 80 million tonnes, up 0.47%.  In the car market, 31,276 vehicles were handled at the Sagunto and Valencia terminals in August, an increase of 12.28% from the same month in 2024.

However, the cumulative figure since January reached 325,088 units, a decrease of 13.97%.  

Passenger traffic showed mixed results. Regular lines carried 141,992 passengers in August, up 0.69%, while cruise passengers totaled 104,834, down 18.61%. Year-on-year figures show 834,974 passengers (+1.03%) using regular lines and 780,580 cruise passengers (-6.20%).  

China remained the largest international market, with 550,983 containers (+18.81%) and more than 5.8 million tonnes (+12.46%) so far in 2025. The United States ranked second with 263,192 containers (+6.02%) and over 4 million tonnes (+10.21%). Algeria was the third largest market in container traffic, with 212,581 TEUs (+42.76%), while Italy exceeded the US in terms of cargo weight, surpassing 4.6 million tonnes (+1.30%).

The Port Authority of Valencia is a Spanish state-owned public body operating under the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility. It manages the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandia within the framework of the national ports system.

Valenciaport is the commercial name used to designate the group of ports managed by the Port Authority of Valencia. It serves as a major hub for container traffic in the Mediterranean and integrates cargo, passenger, and vehicle handling operations.

