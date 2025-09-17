  1. Home
2025 September 17   10:20

shipbuilding

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

Seagate Corporation Co., Ltd. (SGC), a consolidated subsidiary of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), concluded an agreement with Kanagawa Dockyard Co., Ltd. on September 17, 2025, for the construction of an electric tugboat powered by a large-capacity lithium-ion battery, according to the company's release.

SGC worked with Kanagawa Dockyard and equipment manufacturers on the detailed design of the vessel, following the hybrid EV tug construction plan announced in July 2022.

According to the company, the planned specifications have been achieved through downsizing of onboard equipment and improvements in maintenance performance made possible by the introduction of a newly developed domestic technology.  

The tugboat will feature a hybrid EV system using drive motors, swing devices, current control systems and other components not previously applied in domestic tugboats. A generator will provide backup power when the battery cannot supply sufficient energy.

The vessel is expected to reduce fossil fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions compared to tugboats with conventional heavy oil engines.  

The project has been selected as a demonstration initiative under the 2025 subsidy program of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, which supports energy efficiency and the transition to non-fossil energy in transportation.  

Completion is scheduled for the latter half of 2027. The tugboat will be deployed at the Port of Tokuyama-Kudamatsu in Yamaguchi prefecture to support ship arrivals, departures and security operations. 

A consolidated subsidiary of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Seagate Corporation engages in marine transport and related operations.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a Japanese shipping company incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. It provides global marine transportation services and develops environmental management initiatives through its group companies.  

Kanagawa Dockyard Co., Ltd. is a Japanese shipbuilding and repair company incorporated under Japanese law. It specializes in the design and construction of various types of vessels.

