Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun has acquired a stake in Dutch company Econowind, which develops wind-assisted shipping propulsion systems. The shipping group, based in Imabari and operating a diversified fleet through several subsidiaries, said it selected Econowind for its technology.

“We recognized that Econowind has a mature Wind-Assisted Ship Propulsion solution in the market,” a spokesperson for Nissen Kaiun said. “As one of the market leaders Econowind delivers proven technology. Making shipping more sustainable is a top priority at Nissen Kaiun. We are currently looking into installing the large version of their innovative VentoFoils on our vessels. It is well suited to maritime conditions while being easy for the crew to use. This technology allows us to take steps in reducing fuel consumption and emissions.”

Econowind has developed the VentoFoil, a wing-shaped wind-assist device, and has sold more than 130 units worldwide to both shortsea and deepsea operators.

Daan Koornneef, Chief Executive Officer of Econowind, said: “The partnership with Nissen Kaiun will support the expansion of our VentoFoil product line, including larger units for deepsea shipping, and could also open the door to future production in Asia. Nissen Kaiun is the perfect partner with a large network in Japan and wider Asian markets. With them becoming a shareholder, we can expand our footprint and accelerate the development of larger units for the deepsea markets.”

Econowind B.V. is a private company based in Zeewolde, the Netherlands. It specializes in the development of patented wind-assisted propulsion systems for maritime transport. Its flagship product, the VentoFoil, applies suction-based airflow control to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in shipping.

Nissen Kaiun Co., Ltd. is a privately held shipowning company headquartered in Imabari, Japan. The firm manages a large and diverse fleet through multiple subsidiaries and is active in both bulk and specialized shipping segments.