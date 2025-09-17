  1. Home
2025 September 17   12:21

shipping

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

Takeda and VELA Transport have entered a business partnership under which Takeda will become the first biopharmaceutical company to transport products between Europe and the U.S. using VELA’s sailing cargo trimaran, according to the company's release.

The vessel is designed to operate on 100 percent wind power while at sea, with its maiden voyage scheduled for late 2026.

The new shipping solution can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99 percent compared to air freight and up to 90 percent compared to container ships, with remaining emissions generated during port maneuvers. The trimaran will be equipped with CoolSafe by VELA, a Good Distribution Practice compliant refrigeration system powered by renewable energy onboard.

The company plans to expand its fleet to five vessels by 2028, transporting up to 48,000 tons of goods per year.  According to Takeda, the initiative aligns with its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2040.

VELA expects to complete transatlantic crossings in under 15 days by applying offshore racing technologies and using secondary ports. The vessel will be built entirely of aluminum, with all components designed for recycling or reuse.  

The trimaran will operate without water ballasts, a feature designed to reduce biodiversity risks by avoiding the transfer of invasive species.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a publicly traded global biopharmaceutical corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

VELA Transport is a privately held maritime logistics company based in France. It specializes in the design and operation of next-generation sailing cargo vessels powered primarily by wind. The company integrates ocean racing technologies into its fleet and focuses initially on Europe–U.S. routes, with plans to expand.

