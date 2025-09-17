Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

Incat Tasmania announced it is delivering what it described as the most advanced aluminium electric shipbuilding program to date, with five large aluminium vessels under construction at its Hobart shipyard.

According to the company, the site is the only large shipyard globally that operates in a net zero location. In May 2025, Incat launched Hull 096, a 130-metre battery-electric catamaran designed to transport 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles across the River Plate between Argentina and Uruguay. The vessel, built entirely from aluminium, is powered exclusively by clean energy.

Construction is also progressing on Hulls 100 and 101, two 78-metre hybrid-electric ferries. The company stated these ships will be able to operate in both fully electric and hybrid modes.

Incat further reported that it will supply two 129-metre battery-electric ferries to Danish operator Molslinjen. These will become the largest zero emission ferries in Europe.

“Incat Chairman Robert Clifford said: “Nowhere else in the world is an aluminium shipyard building such a concentration of large electric and hybrid-electric vessels. This program highlights our world-leading innovation and shipbuilding capability, and it’s why major operators are choosing Incat to deliver their future ferry fleets.”

Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd is a privately held Australian shipbuilder based in Hobart, Tasmania. The company specializes in the design and construction of large aluminium vessels, including high-speed catamarans, and operates as a supplier to international commercial ferry operators.

Molslinjen A/S is a Danish ferry operator headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. The company provides domestic ferry services across multiple routes in Denmark and is owned by EQT Infrastructure, a private equity fund managed by the global investment organization EQT Partners.