Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

2025 September 17   13:42

Accelleron has released its first maritime decarbonization report during London International Shipping Week, calling on the shipping industry to cooperate with other sectors in building demand for carbon-neutral fuels.  

The report, titled Deadlock: What’s Stopping Shipping’s Carbon-Neutral Fuel Transition?, concludes that operational and technical measures, including retrofits and digital solutions on the largest ships, could reduce emissions by more than 30% by 2030, surpassing the International Maritime Organization’s interim target.  

However, the study finds that shipping cannot achieve net zero alone. While the technology for powering vessels with carbon-neutral fuels exists and some shipowners have ordered new ships designed for such fuels, production of green hydrogen-based fuels remains scarce and costly.

The report states that by 2050, shipping alone will require 100–150 million tons of green hydrogen annually.  Accelleron notes that shipping, aviation, steel, cement, power, and agriculture together produce about 70% of global emissions and would need around 500 million tons of green hydrogen and $9 trillion in cumulative investment to supply it. Current projects cover only 38 million tons, backed by less than $320 billion in investment.  

The company’s analysis, based on data modelling and contributions from dozens of senior industry executives, argues that cross-sector cooperation is essential. Pooling demand across hard-to-abate industries such as steel, fertilizer, and power generation could reduce investment risk for large-scale hydrogen projects.  

“Our research and analysis… show that reaching net zero is not only about fuels or systems, but about forging a new paradigm of partnership,” Accelleron Chief Executive Officer Daniel Bischofberger wrote in the report’s foreword.  

Accelleron presented the findings at London International Shipping Week on September 16.

Accelleron Industries AG is a Switzerland-based global technology company specializing in turbocharging, fuel injection, and digital solutions for heavy-duty applications. The company operates in over 50 countries, employing around 3,000 people. It was established as an independent business in 2022 following the spin-off of ABB’s turbocharging division and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

