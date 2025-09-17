Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

Knutsen Group held the naming ceremony for the Eli Knutsen at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries (Zhoushan). The company said the vessel is the second in a series of five that will commence time-charter operations with Petrobras in Brazil.

“Today, we celebrated the naming ceremony of Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, China at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries — the second of a series of 5 vessels set to commence charter with Petrobras. A proud milestone for the team and another step forward in our collaboration with one of the world’s leading energy companies,” the company said.

The Eli Knutsen is a Suezmax-class DP2 shuttle tanker of roughly 154,000 dwt, measuring about 279 meters in length. Public vessel records indicate the ship carries IMO 1028425, is flagged to Norway, and was built in 2025.

The hull associated with this project at COSCO Zhoushan — N1012 — progressed through launch and quay-side commissioning earlier this year, consistent with today’s naming and upcoming delivery.

Today’s ceremony extends a long-running build program between Knutsen and COSCO Zhoushan that has supplied multiple 154,000-dwt DP2 shuttle tankers for the Brazilian offshore market.

Knutsen Group is a Norwegian shipping group active in crude and shuttle tanker operations through affiliated entities and joint ventures.

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries (Zhoushan) is a shipbuilding and repair yard in Zhoushan, China, operated by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries, part of China COSCO Shipping Corporation’s industrial arm.

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a Brazilian mixed-capital oil and gas company with the Federal Government of Brazil as controlling shareholder, engaged across exploration and production, refining and logistics.