  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

2025 September 17   13:12

shipbuilding

Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

Knutsen Group held the naming ceremony for the Eli Knutsen at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries (Zhoushan). The company said the vessel is the second in a series of five that will commence time-charter operations with Petrobras in Brazil.

“Today, we celebrated the naming ceremony of Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, China at COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries — the second of a series of 5 vessels set to commence charter with Petrobras. A proud milestone for the team and another step forward in our collaboration with one of the world’s leading energy companies,” the company said.

The Eli Knutsen is a Suezmax-class DP2 shuttle tanker of roughly 154,000 dwt, measuring about 279 meters in length. Public vessel records indicate the ship carries IMO 1028425, is flagged to Norway, and was built in 2025.

The hull associated with this project at COSCO Zhoushan — N1012 — progressed through launch and quay-side commissioning earlier this year, consistent with today’s naming and upcoming delivery.

Today’s ceremony extends a long-running build program between Knutsen and COSCO Zhoushan that has supplied multiple 154,000-dwt DP2 shuttle tankers for the Brazilian offshore market.

Knutsen Group is a Norwegian shipping group active in crude and shuttle tanker operations through affiliated entities and joint ventures.  

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries (Zhoushan) is a shipbuilding and repair yard in Zhoushan, China, operated by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industries, part of China COSCO Shipping Corporation’s industrial arm.  

Petrobras (Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.) is a Brazilian mixed-capital oil and gas company with the Federal Government of Brazil as controlling shareholder, engaged across exploration and production, refining and logistics.

Topics:

Petrobras

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:08

South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

16:05

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

16:05

Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

15:15

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group to invest £10m in UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Heysham and Ireland

15:06

HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

15:00

OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

14:44

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

14:31

PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

13:42

Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

12:34

Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

12:21

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

11:30

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

11:02

Panama Canal unveils $8 billion 10-year plan to boost water security and expand logistics role

10:20

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

10:08

Lloyd’s Register validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion methodology for regulatory compliance

09:54

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

00:48

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

2025 September 16

18:33

Sergey Frank: The next technological leap in Arctic commercial shipping will take 5-10 years

18:02

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

16:18

Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

16:05

Peru launches Eten Multipurpose Port Terminal project with temporary technical approval

16:04

Ningbo Zhoushan Port advances shipping timetable

15:40

Canada approves Ksi Lisims LNG project after British Columbia-led assessment

15:36

CLdN plans new river berth development in Liverpool with Peel Ports Group

15:26

FSRU Höegh Gannet to leave Brunsbüttel for technical upgrades at Fayard Shipyard

15:13

Port of Amsterdam launches Transition Fund to cut CO₂ emissions

14:35

Fire on Grimaldi Group’s Grande Argentina in Hamburg quickly contained, no injuries

14:21

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries sets five-year agenda with projects on Arctic shipping, fisheries innovation, and maritime security

14:10

German ports to roll out secure release order in three phases starting October 1

14:02

Lloyd’s Register launches Biofuel Advisory service at London International Shipping Week

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news