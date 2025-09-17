PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

  1. Home
2025 September 17   14:31

shipbuilding

Pacific International Lines (PIL) held a naming ceremony for its latest 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessel at the Port of Tema, according to the company's release.

The vessel, part of PIL’s new “O” Class series, was officially named Kota Odyssey by Her Excellency Ms Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, who served as the Lady Sponsor.  

The ceremony was attended by Hon. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, Minister of Transport, and Hon. Richard Gyan-Mensah, Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition.  

The Kota Odyssey will operate on PIL’s South West Africa Service, connecting China, Singapore, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire through a direct weekly service.  

“Naming this vessel in Ghana reflects our deep-rooted presence and growing investment in the country,” said Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL. “Ghana plays a vital role in our network, not only as a key gateway into West Africa but also as a strategic hub for regional connectivity and inland transport. This ceremony underscores our commitment to supporting Ghana’s maritime ambitions and contributing to its economic development.”  

PIL has operated in Africa since the 1970s and now serves over 30 African countries, with seven weekly services and a feeder network connecting more than 40 ports. Ghana is home to PIL’s West Africa regional head office and serves as a key gateway for inland transport into Burkina Faso. According to the company, about 100 Ghanaian seafarers are currently employed across its fleet. In Ghana, PIL’s operations are powered entirely by renewable energy, supported through locally sourced renewable energy certificates. 

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is one of the largest container shipping lines in Asia. It operates a fleet serving global trade routes, including services across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.  

Operated by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Tema is Ghana’s largest seaport and a major hub for container traffic in West Africa. It handles imports and exports that are critical to Ghana’s trade and serves as a regional logistics gateway.

PIL

All news