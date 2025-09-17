  1. Home
2025 September 17   14:44

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation on September 16 signed a contract with Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. for the construction of seven 16,000 TEU class LNG dual-fuel container vessels, according to the company's release.

The contract was signed by Chuck Tsai, Chairman of Yang Ming, and Charles Kim, CEO of Hanwha Ocean. Delivery is scheduled between 2028 and 2029.  

Each vessel will have a capacity of 15,880 TEU and will be the first LNG dual-fuel container ships in Taiwan to feature Ammonia Fuel Ready specifications.

The design has received the “Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1C” notation from the American Bureau of Shipping.  

The vessels will be equipped with a Type-B LNG fuel tank with a 1.0 bar design pressure, developed by Hanwha Ocean and the American Bureau of Shipping. This technology differs from the conventional 0.7 bar design and is intended to improve safety and efficiency.  That LNG dual-fuel technology can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 20%. In addition to the seven vessels under this contract, the company has five 15,500 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels scheduled for delivery from 2026. 

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is a Taiwanese ocean shipping company established in 1972. It operates container and bulk shipping services. The company is part of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications' affiliated enterprises.  

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company headquartered in Geoje. It was formerly known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. before becoming part of Hanwha Group in 2023. The company engages in building commercial ships, naval vessels, and offshore structures.  

