OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

2025 September 17   15:00

On September 17, 2025, OceanWings received a Type Approval Design Certificate (TADC) from DNV, according to the company's release. The certification covers the rigid OceanWings system in both tiltable and fixed versions, confirming compliance with DNV’s technical and regulatory standards for safety, reliability, and operation.  

OceanWings described the certification as a milestone in validating its automated wingsail propulsion technology. “Receiving this TADC at the London International Shipping Week is the perfect timing for OceanWings. Shipowners need to trust that they can safely operate our systems at sea in all conditions. This recognition, coming from the joint work with the team at DNV, makes us ready for any market acceleration following the GFS vote at the IMO in October,” said OceanWings CEO Emmanuel Schalit.  

According to OceanWings, the TADC facilitates the integration of its systems on commercial vessels by streamlining class approvals and reducing technical risk for shipowners, shipyards, and flag states.

The certification provides assurance for compliance with frameworks such as IMO’s MEPC 83/84, FuelEU Maritime, and the Global Fuel Standard (GFS).  “It has been a real pleasure working with OceanWings as we have moved from paper, to pilot, to realizing systems that are project ready. With the award of this TADC we’re sending the clearest signal yet to the industry that this is a system that is ready to go – with a streamlined class approval process and documentation requirements. At DNV we are continuing to develop and enhance our standards on WAPS, supporting the development of these solutions as shipping sails towards a greener future,” said Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Chief Operating Officer, DNV Maritime. 

OceanWings is a company that designs and develops automated wingsail propulsion systems for commercial shipping. Its products are intended to be installed on vessels as wind-assist technologies to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.  

DNV (Det Norske Veritas) is an independent assurance and risk management company headquartered in Norway. It provides certification, classification, and advisory services for industries including maritime, energy, and healthcare.

