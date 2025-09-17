  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

2025 September 17   15:06

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Samho signed a memorandum of understanding with LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics on September 15 to develop humanoid robots and logistics automation technologies for shipbuilding.

The signing ceremony took place at HD Hyundai Samho’s VIP promotion center with the attendance of CEO Kim Jae-eul of HD Hyundai Samho, CEO Hyun Shin-kyun of LG CNS, CEO Kim Wan-soo of HD Hyundai Robotics, and executives from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.  

The agreement covers humanoid development applicable to production activities such as measurement, forming, and control in addition to welding, as well as the creation of a shipyard logistics automation system through autonomous mobile robots.

Under the plan, HD Hyundai Samho will secure manufacturing data and establish on-site infrastructure, LG CNS will build and operate an AI and data convergence platform for shipbuilding, and HD Hyundai Robotics will provide process-specific AI motion control technologies.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will develop and support manufacturing technologies including robotics, simulation, and welding.  HD Hyundai Samho stated that the technology development is intended to overcome the limitations of existing automation equipment and collaborative robots, aiming at automating complex welding, assembly, outfitting, and inspection processes to improve both worker safety and productivity. Since the establishment of its Automation Innovation Center in 2022, the company has introduced collaborative robots and underwater hull cleaning robots to replace high-risk work. 

LG CNS highlighted its global competitiveness in physical AI implementation, including infrastructure and integrated management systems using large-scale language models. HD Hyundai Robotics noted its solutions and motion control technologies proven in shipbuilding sites.  

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-kyun said, “We will contribute to AI innovation and digital transformation needed in industrial sites in collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Robotics.”

HD Hyundai Robotics CEO Kim Wan-soo commented, “This cooperation will accelerate innovation in shipbuilding and open a new horizon for industrial AI robots.”

HD Hyundai Samho CEO Kim Jae-eul added, “We will lead the creation of a future shipyard that innovates safety, quality, and productivity by expanding the field application of AI and robot technologies.” 

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company that operates as a subsidiary of HD Hyundai. It engages in the construction of a wide range of commercial vessels and offshore structures.  

LG CNS Co., Ltd. is an information technology services provider and subsidiary of LG Corporation. It offers system integration, IT outsourcing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence solutions.  

HD Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd. is a robotics manufacturer under HD Hyundai, specializing in industrial robots, automation equipment, and motion control technologies.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. serves as a holding company within HD Hyundai, overseeing shipbuilding affiliates and providing engineering and R&D support in shipbuilding and offshore projects.

Topics:

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:08

South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

16:05

Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

16:05

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

15:15

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group to invest £10m in UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Heysham and Ireland

15:00

OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

14:44

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

14:31

PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

13:42

Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

13:12

Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

12:34

Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

12:21

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

11:30

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

11:02

Panama Canal unveils $8 billion 10-year plan to boost water security and expand logistics role

10:20

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

10:08

Lloyd’s Register validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion methodology for regulatory compliance

09:54

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

00:48

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

2025 September 16

18:33

Sergey Frank: The next technological leap in Arctic commercial shipping will take 5-10 years

18:02

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

16:18

Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

16:05

Peru launches Eten Multipurpose Port Terminal project with temporary technical approval

16:04

Ningbo Zhoushan Port advances shipping timetable

15:40

Canada approves Ksi Lisims LNG project after British Columbia-led assessment

15:36

CLdN plans new river berth development in Liverpool with Peel Ports Group

15:26

FSRU Höegh Gannet to leave Brunsbüttel for technical upgrades at Fayard Shipyard

15:13

Port of Amsterdam launches Transition Fund to cut CO₂ emissions

14:35

Fire on Grimaldi Group’s Grande Argentina in Hamburg quickly contained, no injuries

14:21

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries sets five-year agenda with projects on Arctic shipping, fisheries innovation, and maritime security

14:10

German ports to roll out secure release order in three phases starting October 1

14:02

Lloyd’s Register launches Biofuel Advisory service at London International Shipping Week

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news