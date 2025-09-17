HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Samho signed a memorandum of understanding with LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics on September 15 to develop humanoid robots and logistics automation technologies for shipbuilding.

The signing ceremony took place at HD Hyundai Samho’s VIP promotion center with the attendance of CEO Kim Jae-eul of HD Hyundai Samho, CEO Hyun Shin-kyun of LG CNS, CEO Kim Wan-soo of HD Hyundai Robotics, and executives from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering.

The agreement covers humanoid development applicable to production activities such as measurement, forming, and control in addition to welding, as well as the creation of a shipyard logistics automation system through autonomous mobile robots.

Under the plan, HD Hyundai Samho will secure manufacturing data and establish on-site infrastructure, LG CNS will build and operate an AI and data convergence platform for shipbuilding, and HD Hyundai Robotics will provide process-specific AI motion control technologies.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering will develop and support manufacturing technologies including robotics, simulation, and welding. HD Hyundai Samho stated that the technology development is intended to overcome the limitations of existing automation equipment and collaborative robots, aiming at automating complex welding, assembly, outfitting, and inspection processes to improve both worker safety and productivity. Since the establishment of its Automation Innovation Center in 2022, the company has introduced collaborative robots and underwater hull cleaning robots to replace high-risk work.

LG CNS highlighted its global competitiveness in physical AI implementation, including infrastructure and integrated management systems using large-scale language models. HD Hyundai Robotics noted its solutions and motion control technologies proven in shipbuilding sites.

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-kyun said, “We will contribute to AI innovation and digital transformation needed in industrial sites in collaboration with HD Hyundai Samho and HD Hyundai Robotics.”

HD Hyundai Robotics CEO Kim Wan-soo commented, “This cooperation will accelerate innovation in shipbuilding and open a new horizon for industrial AI robots.”

HD Hyundai Samho CEO Kim Jae-eul added, “We will lead the creation of a future shipyard that innovates safety, quality, and productivity by expanding the field application of AI and robot technologies.”

HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding company that operates as a subsidiary of HD Hyundai. It engages in the construction of a wide range of commercial vessels and offshore structures.

LG CNS Co., Ltd. is an information technology services provider and subsidiary of LG Corporation. It offers system integration, IT outsourcing, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence solutions.

HD Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd. is a robotics manufacturer under HD Hyundai, specializing in industrial robots, automation equipment, and motion control technologies.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. serves as a holding company within HD Hyundai, overseeing shipbuilding affiliates and providing engineering and R&D support in shipbuilding and offshore projects.