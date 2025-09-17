  1. Home
  Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

2025 September 17

bunkering

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

Marine fuel sales at the Fujairah bunker hub in the United Arab Emirates increased for the second consecutive month in August, reaching 650,502 cubic metres excluding lubricants, the highest level since April.

Sales rose 1.5% from July but were 0.8% lower than in the same month of 2024.  

Low-sulphur grades, including residuals and marine gasoils, expanded 6.1% month on month to 461,865 m³ and represented 71% of the total.

High-sulphur fuel oil volumes fell 8.2% from July to 188,637 m³, or 29% of the total.  

Within the product mix, 380 cSt VLSFO increased 8.2% from July to 422,787 m³ but declined 2.1% year on year.

Sales of 180 cSt VLSFO stood at 1,093 m³, up 29.3% compared with last year but 9.4% lower than in July.

LSMGO reached 37,646 m³, a fall of 12.6% month on month, while MGO rose 164.8% to 339 m³.  The rebound in July to 640,715 m³ had already reversed June’s decline, and August extended that trend.

Over the first eight months of the year, Fujairah recorded 4.96 million m³, 3.7% below the corresponding period in 2024.  

Market participants said LSFO premiums reached their highest levels so far in 2025 in early September, while HSFO demand weakened from July as the LSFO–HSFO spread narrowed.

Some traders indicated a possible tightening in UAE LSFO supply due to disruptions to Sudanese crude inflows used in blending. 

In comparison, Singapore delivered 4.9653 million tonnes of marine fuels in August, around 9% higher than a year earlier and about 1% above July on preliminary data from the Maritime and Port Authority. VLSFO accounted for about 2.50 million tonnes, an increase of 5.4% from July, HSFO was 1.89 million tonnes, 3.7% lower month on month, and distillates were below the levels seen in July. 

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) is a regulatory and industrial authority established by the government of the Emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It oversees oil storage, refining, and related energy activities in the zone and publishes official statistics on bunker sales in coordination with the Fujairah Energy Data Committee. 

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under Singapore’s Ministry of Transport. It regulates and promotes the port and maritime industry, issues licenses, and compiles official data on bunker fuel sales in Singapore.

Topics:

bunker fuel

Port of Singapore

Port of Fujairah

