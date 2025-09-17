  1. Home
2025 September 17   18:00

ports

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners introduce all-electric ground fleet at JFK’s new Terminal 6

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners announced a partnership with Long Island-based Fortbrand Services LLC to manage the future all-electric ground support fleet at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new Terminal 6.

According to the announcement, JFK will be the first airport in North America with a pooled electric ground support fleet.  The electric ground support equipment (e-GSE) at Terminal 6 is expected to eliminate approximately 2,500 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, equal to the emissions from driving a gasoline-powered car 6 million miles.

The fleet will replace diesel-powered equipment and reduce duplication by enabling airlines to share equipment across the terminal’s 10 gates.  

The equipment will be monitored in real time by JFK Millennium Partners and Fortbrand, with telematics software tracking battery life, GPS location, driver authorization, and other operational details. Charging will be supported through both on-site and remote stations.  

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said the agreement reflects the agency’s “nation-leading commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Chairman Kevin O’Toole added that the project is part of adopting new technology such as electric ground support equipment.  JFK Millennium Partners CEO Steve Thody described the initiative as “an innovative shared electric ground services program,” while COO Karen Ali emphasized the efficiency benefits of eliminating duplicated equipment.

Terminal 6 is currently under construction, with the first six gates set to open in 2026 and full completion expected in 2028.

