  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Amogy and KBR sign MoU to evaluate ammonia-to-hydrogen catalysts

2025 September 17   16:45

hydrogen

Amogy and KBR sign MoU to evaluate ammonia-to-hydrogen catalysts

Amogy announced on September 16, 2025, that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KBR to collaborate on ammonia-to-hydrogen technologies.

The agreement includes evaluating Amogy’s proprietary Ruthenium ammonia cracking catalysts within KBR’s hydrogen production platforms for potential deployment in offshore and industrial applications. The partners also plan regular knowledge exchange, joint exploration of new market opportunities, and cooperative demonstrations of Amogy’s catalysts integrated into KBR’s systems.  

Amogy’s catalyst portfolio, which includes both precious-metal-based and base-metal-based formulations, is designed to enable efficient ammonia conversion into hydrogen at lower operating temperatures. These catalysts are available for licensing or direct sales.  

KBR’s hydrogen technology portfolio includes H2KPlus™ for blue hydrogen via Steam Methane Reforming and H2ACT® for hydrogen production from ammonia.

According to the companies, the collaboration complements KBR’s existing offerings while aligning with its interest in innovative catalyst technologies.  

“Together, we are committed to advancing the hydrogen economy with innovative solutions,” said Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo. “By combining Amogy’s catalyst expertise with KBR’s world-class technology platforms, we can unlock new opportunities for clean, scalable energy.”  

Amogy Inc. is a U.S.-based company incorporated in New York that develops and commercializes ammonia-to-power technologies. The company operates internationally with offices in the United States and South Korea and has received funding from corporate venture funds and industrial investors.  

KBR, Inc. is a publicly traded U.S. engineering and technology firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. It provides services and solutions to government and commercial clients, employing approximately 37,000 people worldwide. The company operates in more than 29 countries and serves customers in over 80 countries.

Topics:

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners introduce all-electric ground fleet at JFK’s new Terminal 6

17:26

Port of Felixstowe orders 34 more autonomous trucks from Westwell

16:17

EU plans to suspend Israel’s preferential trade access, impacting €42.6 billion goods exchange

16:08

South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

16:05

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

16:05

Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

15:15

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group to invest £10m in UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Heysham and Ireland

15:06

HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

15:00

OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

14:44

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

14:31

PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

13:42

Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

13:12

Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

12:34

Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

12:21

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

11:30

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

11:02

Panama Canal unveils $8 billion 10-year plan to boost water security and expand logistics role

10:20

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

10:08

Lloyd’s Register validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion methodology for regulatory compliance

09:54

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

00:48

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

2025 September 16

18:33

Sergey Frank: The next technological leap in Arctic commercial shipping will take 5-10 years

18:02

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

16:18

Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

16:05

Peru launches Eten Multipurpose Port Terminal project with temporary technical approval

16:04

Ningbo Zhoushan Port advances shipping timetable

15:40

Canada approves Ksi Lisims LNG project after British Columbia-led assessment

15:36

CLdN plans new river berth development in Liverpool with Peel Ports Group

15:26

FSRU Höegh Gannet to leave Brunsbüttel for technical upgrades at Fayard Shipyard

15:13

Port of Amsterdam launches Transition Fund to cut CO₂ emissions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news