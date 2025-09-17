Amogy and KBR sign MoU to evaluate ammonia-to-hydrogen catalysts

Amogy announced on September 16, 2025, that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KBR to collaborate on ammonia-to-hydrogen technologies.

The agreement includes evaluating Amogy’s proprietary Ruthenium ammonia cracking catalysts within KBR’s hydrogen production platforms for potential deployment in offshore and industrial applications. The partners also plan regular knowledge exchange, joint exploration of new market opportunities, and cooperative demonstrations of Amogy’s catalysts integrated into KBR’s systems.

Amogy’s catalyst portfolio, which includes both precious-metal-based and base-metal-based formulations, is designed to enable efficient ammonia conversion into hydrogen at lower operating temperatures. These catalysts are available for licensing or direct sales.

KBR’s hydrogen technology portfolio includes H2KPlus™ for blue hydrogen via Steam Methane Reforming and H2ACT® for hydrogen production from ammonia.

According to the companies, the collaboration complements KBR’s existing offerings while aligning with its interest in innovative catalyst technologies.

“Together, we are committed to advancing the hydrogen economy with innovative solutions,” said Amogy CEO Seonghoon Woo. “By combining Amogy’s catalyst expertise with KBR’s world-class technology platforms, we can unlock new opportunities for clean, scalable energy.”

Amogy Inc. is a U.S.-based company incorporated in New York that develops and commercializes ammonia-to-power technologies. The company operates internationally with offices in the United States and South Korea and has received funding from corporate venture funds and industrial investors.

KBR, Inc. is a publicly traded U.S. engineering and technology firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. It provides services and solutions to government and commercial clients, employing approximately 37,000 people worldwide. The company operates in more than 29 countries and serves customers in over 80 countries.