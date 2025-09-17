  1. Home
Port of Felixstowe orders 34 more autonomous trucks from Westwell

Hutchison Ports’ Port of Felixstowe has placed an order for 34 additional Autonomous Trucks (ATs) from Shanghai Westwell Technology Co. Ltd, doubling the fleet that was introduced earlier this year, according to the company's release.

The first 34 trucks were deployed at the Trinity Terminal in mixed traffic mode, marking the first use of ATs in such operations in Europe.  

Clemence Cheng, Executive Director of Hutchison Ports and CEO of the Port of Felixstowe, said: “We are proud to be leading the way in autonomous operations in ports. Doubling our fleet of ATs will deliver even greater efficiency and resilience to our operation. These new units will feature enhanced sensor technology, enabling even greater operational performance for our customers.”

He added that the recent deployment of a private 5G network at the port made the expansion possible and highlighted the role of battery-powered ATs in supporting the goal of achieving net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035.  

Kenny Tan, Founder and Chairman of Westwell, said: “We’re very pleased to mark this next milestone with the second batch of 34 Westwell’s ATs and the go-live of a battery swapping station. Having the port fully automated with ATs shows how far we’ve come in terms of empowering ports’ smart operation. None of this would have been possible without the strong partnership between the Port of Felixstowe and Westwell, which has been key to making such a pioneering project successful. We truly believe that with the further strengthening of the port’s network infrastructure, Westwell’s ATs and smart energy replenishment system will continue to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate the port’s transition toward its Net-Zero emissions objectives.”  

The port said its private 5G network is one of the largest of its kind in the UK and provides communication and control systems for both autonomous and conventional equipment. An automated battery swap station has been introduced, allowing ATs to exchange depleted units for fully charged ones in five to six minutes without manual intervention. The ATs are equipped with 128-line LiDAR, 360-degree camera vision, monocular and stereo cameras, and radar. 

Hutchison Ports is a global port investor, developer, and operator based in Hong Kong. It manages a network of ports and logistics services across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia.  

Port of Felixstowe is the United Kingdom’s largest container port by volume, serving as a key hub for trade between the UK and global markets. It operates as part of the Hutchison Ports group.  

Shanghai Westwell Technology Co. Ltd is a technology company based in China that develops artificial intelligence solutions for logistics and transport. Its portfolio includes autonomous vehicles, smart energy systems, and AI-driven management platforms for port and industrial operations.

All news