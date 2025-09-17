Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

The Dutch government has presented an “Offshore Wind Energy Action Plan” aimed at preventing delays in the development of new wind farms in the North Sea.

The plan includes a nearly €1 billion allocation from the Climate Fund to support the construction of 2 gigawatts of new offshore wind capacity in 2026.

At present, offshore wind farms in the Netherlands generate 4.7 gigawatts.

Minister of Climate and Green Growth Rob Jetten Hermans stated: “In various parts of the world and in Europe, the sector is struggling with rising costs, higher interest rates and uncertainty about sufficient demand. This is causing the pace of offshore wind farm rollout to be lower than in previous years. Without intervention, the rollout of wind farms threatens to come to a standstill. The Offshore Wind Energy Action Plan offers extra support for the sector in the coming period and sets out several additional measures. This way, the next cabinet can make quick choices.”

The action plan identifies two main approaches: stimulating the construction of offshore wind farms and stimulating electricity demand. In addition to next year’s subsidy, the government will extend the Indirect Cost Compensation (IKC-ETS) scheme for industry until 2028, providing €150 million to keep electricity costs competitive.

For the longer term, the government is preparing legislation to enable Contracts for Difference (CfD), under which wind farm owners would receive subsidies when revenues are low and make payments to the state when electricity prices are high.

The plan also describes a guarantee fund to support long-term power contracts and considers extending deadlines for wind farm delivery.

In addition, the government is examining whether the planned wind farm Ten Noorden van de Waddeneilanden can be integrated into the Doordewind wind energy area, which could increase turbine yields and improve infrastructure use. The plan further outlines options for the next cabinet to evaluate.