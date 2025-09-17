South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

South Carolina Ports reported higher throughput in August, citing improved container, rail, and vehicle volumes. The Port of Charleston, with a 52-foot-deep harbor and two-way channel, is presented by SC Ports as a first-in gateway to the Southeast, avoiding tidal restrictions and offering high crane productivity and fast turn times.

According to the company, its services cover multiple trade lanes, including 11 weekly Asia services, five direct services to India, first-in-calls from European markets, and the fastest transit time from Vietnam to the South Atlantic.

SC Ports President and CEO Phil Padgett said: “SC Ports’ customer-first approach, infrastructure investments, and reputation as an efficient port, reaffirms to our BCOs that the Port of Charleston remains a key cargo entry point to the Southeast market.”

In August, SC Ports handled 230,150 TEUs, a 16% increase from the same month a year earlier, and 126,340 pier containers, up 15%. Inland Port Greer processed 18,433 rail moves, while Inland Port Dillon reached a record 4,738 moves, bringing the share of containers moved by rail to 25%. Vehicle throughput reached 15,566 units, a 14% year-over-year rise.

Padgett added: “SC Ports’ workforce and our partners in the maritime community continue to deliver efficient operations. Even among broader trade concerns, SC Ports remains a reliable and efficient port, offering the same trusted service customers have come to expect.”

South Carolina Ports Authority is a state-owned enterprise responsible for owning and operating maritime terminals at the Port of Charleston, as well as rail-served inland ports in Greer and Dillon. It is ranked as the 8th largest container port in the United States and is structured as a quasi-governmental entity under South Carolina law.

Port of Charleston The Port of Charleston is a deepwater port in South Carolina operated by South Carolina Ports Authority. It consists of multiple container terminals, bulk and breakbulk facilities, and cruise operations. Its statutory framework ties it directly to the economic development policy of the state, serving as a central hub for import and export activities.